Netflix Slammed For Replacing Record-Breaking ‘Squid Game’ With New Show

There are some Netflix shows that transcend the platform and hit unimaginable successes. Shows like Stranger Things and Black Mirror have done this with record-breaking numbers, but nothing has come close to the South Korean iconic show, Squid Game.

On September 17, 2021, Squid Game changed the future of Korean entertainment forever, as a show that required most of the world to enjoy through subtitles had viewers gripping their sofas, reading every last word.

Today, there are many people who enjoy TV as a lazy activity; you do not need to command too much of your attention to it while watching, it can be done passively, the actions are shown to you, the words are told to you, and you just have to sit and understand the storyline. This makes it very easy on the viewer to allow themselves to enter the world of a show since they do not need to do much.

Since Squid Game did not have the show dubbed, only those who spoke Korean would understand the storyline, and the rest would have to read it. At times, reading a TV show may be a deterrent for some, as it requires more work from the viewer. Squid Game was able to create such a riveting storyline, that the reading aspect of the show posed no issue in its incredible growth. The show has been so popular that even mega-YouTuber Mr. Beast created his own version of the set for millions of dollars, to host his own, non-life-threatening version of the show.

In the cast, viewers got to know Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung, as the main actors. The show begins with a simple premise: a game is created where 456 players will compete in order to win the ₩45.6 billion prize. In USD, that totals to around $33,847,986.24, so, a life-changing sum of money.

Each player in the game is specifically chosen, as all 456 contestants are financially struggling, making the desire, want, and need to win the money stronger than someone who is financially comfortable. One thing that is not made clear when they join the game, however, is that their life is on the line, and 455 contestants will die through a series of Korean games for children. Games like red light, green light, sugar honeycombs, marbles, and more were played, eliminating the lives of hundreds in the process.

The show heavily follows Seong Gi-hun, who wins the game in the end.

As reported, “It became Netflix’s most-watched series and the most-watched program in 94 countries, attracting more than 142 million member households and 1.65 billion viewing hours in its first four weeks, surpassing Bridgerton as the service’s most-watched show.” Bridgerton was the most viewed show at that time, however, Stranger Things and Wednesday have both surpassed the Victorian drama. That being said, Squid Game is still the reigning king of Netflix.

The show also took home many awards, breaking barriers in the Korean community. Squid Game won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for O Yeong-su, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung. All three were the first Korean actors to win in those categories, making the show a monumental success.

Creator creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Vanity Fair in May 2022 that, “”The project was labelled absurd: a film about debt and poverty leading people to make drastically life-threatening choices during a time when the real world was experiencing a global financial crisis does seem very close to home.” So much so, that Hwang put away the script. Luckily, in 2018, he picked it back up again. “It was a very strange experience,” he explained, “because what seemed so unrealistic at the time didn’t feel as unrealistic any more”. Then Netflix picked it up, and history was made.

Now, millions have been awaiting a season 2 of the show.

On June 12, 2022, Netflix showed the giant terrifying red light, green light doll in a Tweet, with a “2” flickering in her eye, confirming a second season of the show. Since then, however we have not heard much on its development. Although the SAG-AFTRA strike is currently setting Netflix on pause when it comes to show development, the platform has confirmed that Wednesday and Stranger Things will take priority once things resume, shunning Squid Game, their most popular show.

Digital Spy reported that “breakout star Lee Jung-jae, praised by audiences and critics alike for his portrayal of desperate protagonist Seong Gi-hun, revealed the shooting schedule to allkpop in February 2023.

“Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months,” he said. “We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season two will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete.”

So, it seems that filming would have been underway this summer, however there is no current timeline, despite viewers begging for the second season.

The anticipation may have actually backfired on Netflix.

Daily Mail stated, “Netflix has been slammed for being ‘ignorant’ and ‘tone deaf’ after the trailer dropped for a new reality TV competition show that is based on the wildly popular series Squid Game.”

Squid Game: The Challenge is a new series which plays the same game as the show, however, no one has to worry about being killed. Daily Mail continued, “Initially fans of Squid Game were excited to see a new trailer involving the much-watched fictional show, but it turned quickly to disappointment when they learned it was for the reality TV series.”

Whoever makes it to the end wins a $4.56 million prize.

When Netflix released the show, many were upset that the streaming platform did not fufill their “promise” of Squid Game 2. The outlet pulled multiple Tweets from upset fans of the show, some stating, “I hate that this exists. Squid Game’s entire premise was a satire of greed, class warfare and exploitation of the working class. So naturally a large corporate entity like Netflix just saw dollar signs $$$.” Another said, “Making a reality game show based a show that critiques capitalism is still super cringe.”

Netflix was, in the end, highly criticized for not understanding what the message of the show entailed, and how their new show went against it. They also had many upset that this is what they put their funds into, instead of working on a second season and prioritizing that. The show was also released as the SAG-AFTRA strike went live, so now, Netflix was seen paying millions to a winning contestant, while their staff was on the picket line begging for better pay.

Following this, Netflix was accused of forcing cast and crew to film in horrible, freezing conditions. Deadline reported, “In amidst UK temperatures that have dropped below freezing during the day, Netflix and producers Studio Lambert and The Garden said “while it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue.”

“We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures,” added the statement.

Overall, the show saw a lot of negative reception, and now, fans are still stuck awaiting Squid Game season 2.

Do you think that Netflix should have just focused on the second season of Squid Game?