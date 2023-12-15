Barack Obama Netflix Film Faces Huge Backlash, Allegations of “Racial Hatred”

A new Netflix thriller movie executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama is coming under fire from conservative critics, who claim that the movie is full of “racial hatred” and fearmongering toward Elon Musk‘s Tesla electric cars.

The former U.S. president and first lady formed Higher Ground Productions in 2018 and signed a massive partnership deal with Netflix with the explicit goal of producing socially conscious entertainment. At the time, Barack Obama said (per NPR), “Higher Ground would “curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

However, their most recent production, Leave the World Behind, has generated a huge, vitriolic backlash from online commentators (per MSN) who claim that the Sam Esmail-directed thriller film promotes racial division and animosity toward White people, plus a number of more conspiracy-minded allegations.

Most of the criticism around Leave the World Behind involves a scene in which one of the protagonists, a Black woman named Ruth Scott (Myha’la Herrold), tells her father (Mahershala Ali) that “If the world falls apart, trust should not be doled out easily, especially to white people.”

The backlash toward Leave the World Behind and, specifically, Barack and Michelle Obama has been intense, with pundits and online commentators viewing this line in isolation and claiming that it shows overt racial bias from the former First Couple. While the selected Tweets below are only from a few individuals, each has a following of tens (or hundreds) of thousands of followers, demonstrating the reach that these sentiments have.

Inside the Magic reached out to both Netflix and the Obama Foundation for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

Actor James Woods Tweeted, ” The Obamas are two of the most influential people on the planet. Politics aside, you have to agree that their potential power to create good in the world is monumental. That’s why seeing that power used to promote racial hatred is deeply disappointing.”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said, “Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind” cyber apocalypse movie warns about “white people” if “the world falls apart.” Barack and Michelle Obama are producers on the film.”

Liz Churchill weighed in, saying, “Obama is a ‘Producer’ on the new disaster movie “Leave the World Behind…” Why do you feel the need to brag on Netflix your True Intentions? Just say it to our faces… @BarackObama …because we’re sick of this shit. P.S. Everyone knows you’re running the White House.”

Other commentators, like popular Twitter user @NuanceBro, focused on a plot element of Leave the World Behind that affects electric cars, claiming this was an attempt to hurt Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, and his businesses. @NuanceBro said, “This is creepy as hell. From the new Netflix/Obama produced apocalyptic film “Leave The World Behind” This is clearly designed to fear monger about @tesla Full Self Driving capability and driven by a hatred & desire to hurt @elonmusk’s companies.”

Inside the Magic reached out to Tesla for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

Leave the World Behind stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, Myha’la Herrold, and Kevin Bacon, and takes place during a technological apocalypse that throws two families into a tense detente. The film is currently rated 75% by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with 35% from audiences.

Clearly, this movie is polarizing. More than any of its dialogue, it seems that the producers of Leave the World Behind incite controversy no matter what they do.

Have you seen Leave the World Behind yet? Let us know your thoughts on the film and the controversy.