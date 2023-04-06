Former President Barack Obama Kicked Out of Disneyland

Would you have ever thought a former President would be kicked out of Disneyland Resort?

Disneyland Resort, home to two theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, brings in millions of Guests each year to enjoy iconic and thrilling attractions, magical entertainment offerings, and make memories that last a lifetime.

If you’re visiting Disneyland Park, you’re likely to enjoy some of the more classic rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, and Space Mountain. The classic attraction Splash Mountain is still located inside the Anaheim theme park, as well, but you only have a short time left to ride it until it closes permanently to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Because there are so many magical attractions and experiences inside Disneyland, it should come as no surprise that celebrities from far and wide also choose to spend their days at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

An interesting story from former President Barack Obama recently resurfaced on Insider when he shared that he was once kicked out of Disneyland. Obama shared that he was a college student at the time, attending Occidental College, when he and a few friends were caught smoking on the Gondolas.

“These were cigarettes, people,” Obama clarified when he received an outburst of applause. “Terrible thing, but I’m a teenager, I’m rebellious.”

As they got off the Gondolas, which were removed in 1994, he said they were approached by “large Disneyland security guards” who escorted them out of the theme park.

“They say, ‘Sir, can you come with us?'” Obama said. “And they escorted us out of Disneyland. This is a true story, everybody. I was booted from the Magic Kingdom.”

Of course, this wasn’t actually at Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando but rather at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. Though he was told he had to leave that day, Obama said he wasn’t issued a ban and was allowed to return to the Disney Park moving forward.

He’s not the only celebrity to have a “run-in” with Disney security.

Rebel Wilson shared recently that she was banned for 30 days from Disneyland after taking an “inappropriate bathroom selfie.” Blake Lively shared a story once that she was banned for an entire from Disney when she was just six years old after her and her brother attempted to sneak into the theme park.

One area that has gotten many Guests kicked out of Disney is dress code. Rockstar Bruce Springsteen and E-street Guitarist Steven Van Zandt were kicked out of “The Happiest Place on Earth” after their attire didn’t match Disney’s dress code.

If you don’t want to meet the fate that some of these celebrities met in their past, it’s important to adhere to Disney’s rules and policies. The official rules section for Disney can be found here. Disney is a family-friendly theme park, and there is an expectation that Guests will adhere to posted signs, refrain from profanity, will not attempt to carry in prohibited items, and will listen to directions given by Disney Cast Members.

Failure to do any of the following can result in being escorted out of the Park, banned from Disney property, or even arrested, depending on the severity of the situation.

