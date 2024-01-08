Netflix Warns ‘Stranger Things’ Fans of “Code Red”, Full Cast Affected

Netflix has officially announced that Stranger Things season five is going into production, after fans have long been awaiting the fifth and final season of this Hawkings-based story.

In recent years, the Duffer Brothers’ series, Stranger Things, has guided viewers on a nostalgic trip through the Upside Down, blending elements of ’80s-style horror with a coming-of-age narrative that seamlessly weaves together spooky and dark moments, action, adventure, romance, and ordinary teenage life.

Conceived by the Duffer Brothers and features a talented ensemble cast, including Millie Bobby Brown portraying Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, the show originally premiered on Netflix and has evolved into a vast franchise encompassing books, merchandise, and video games. We have even seen the IP take over Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal theme parks for multiple years.

Set against the backdrop of the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the narrative revolves around a group of kids embarking on what they do not yet know to be a life-altering journey filled with supernatural occurrences, government conspiracies, and the mysterious parallel dimension known as the Upside Down.

At the core of the original tale lies the mysterious disappearance of a young boy named Will Byers and the emergence of Eleven, a girl with psychokinetic abilities. Since its origin, the story has expanded, with the most reason season garnering over 1,838,000,000 billion hours viewed.

The now-concluded SAG-AFTRA strike did halt production for quite some time, but now, the show is back to filming.

Today, the official Netflix account (@netflix) issued a code red, alerting fans that production has begun with a full cast photo.

🚨 THIS IS A CODE RED 🚨 Stranger Things 5 production has officially begun! pic.twitter.com/ZO9WEr5Zo2 — Netflix (@netflix) January 8, 2024

While Netflix has just announced the news, filming has been reported to be ongoing for weeks now. While the show does have positive responses from many, drama with one cast member has left many wanting to boycott the final season of the series.

Noah Schnapp has garnered many negative headlines after posting a “Zionism is sexy” video. Now, a number of Stranger Things fans are calling for a boycott of the series’ long-anticipated fifth and final season after a video of Noah Schnapp engaging with pro-Zionist paraphernalia (buttons) has gone viral across social media.

The comments of this post alone have many responding with negativity surrounding the production due to Noah’s continued involvement.

♯ DYLAN. ༊*·˚ (@rydingdylan) replied, “It had a problem in it. I fixed it.” If we compare the two photos, we can see Dylan removed Noah from the cast photo.

It had a problem in it. I fixed it. pic.twitter.com/OiAZResvx3 — ♯ DYLAN. ༊*·˚ (@rydingdylan) January 8, 2024

Regardless of the backlash, it seems that Netflix has decided to keep Schnapp in the series. This is not the same move that they took with Wednesday star Percy Hynes White, who was accused of over-serving a woman at a party. White was written out of season two of the Jenna Ortega show, even though the accusations were redacted.

In terms of the show’s ending, the Duffer brothers had this to say:

“Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there’s an 80% failure rate, I’d say,” he continues. “But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody. We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range and I’m sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we’re not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right and we’re going to go for it!”

Season four ended with Max being kept alive through Vecna, while Joyce and Jim strike down the final demogorgons. Steve and Robin hurl Molotov cocktails, but the victory is bittersweet as Eddie dies in Dustin’s arms.

At the moment, there is no predicted date for Stranger Things season five, however, some believe that we will see the conclusion to the series debut in either summer 2025 or early 2026.