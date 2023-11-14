Viral ‘Stranger Things’ Boycott Begins, Thousands No Longer Support Show

When fans turn on a show or a company, things rarely ever turn out for the best, and now, one of Netflix’s biggest shows, Stranger Things, may become a thing of the past unless the streaming platform fires one of its leading roles.

In the past, we have seen fans of a production commence a boycott when they disagree with a decision. A good example of this can be seen with the boycott that took place with Disney and Pirates of the Caribbean when fans decided that they were going to no longer support the franchise after Disney removed Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Disney did this in order to try and stay away from the media allegations that were surrounding the Hollywood star at the time, regarding he and his wife’s abuse trial which was seen all over the world. Instead of remaining loyal to Depp until the verdict was released, Disney decided to make the move to fire him preemptively.

Since Depp’s fans were more loyal than his employer, petitions began to incite the boycott, hashtags went trending, and now, the future of the franchise and Pirates of the Caribbean 6 are in murky waters as the audience has already spoken out against it.

Now, Stranger Things is facing a similar, yet entirely different issue, as this time, the fans want the show to remove a character, and it seems that it is the production that is attempting to show loyalty to their cast.

For those who may have never seen the show, Stranger Things is a science fiction horror drama series crafted by the Duffer Brothers exclusively for Netflix. Produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment, the series premiered its first season on Netflix on July 15, 2016. Subsequent seasons followed in October 2017 and July 2019, with the fourth season released in two parts in May and July 2022.

In February 2022, Netflix officially announced the renewal of Stranger Things for a fifth and final season.

Anticipation is high for what unfolds in this concluding chapter. However, the show has encountered a temporary halt due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix, has assured that when the strike concludes, which it now has, two shows will receive priority, with Stranger Things being one of them, alongside the other being Wednesday.

Set in the 1980s, the series unfolds in the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana. Its residents find themselves contending with a sinister alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. This perilous situation arises when a nearby human experimentation facility inadvertently opens a portal, linking the Upside Down to the ordinary world, posing a significant threat to the community.

Not only has the show broken countless streaming records for Netflix, receiving hundreds of millions of views, and billions of minutes viewed, but it has expanded past being just a TV experience.

In a recent development, both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have introduced a Stranger Things 4 house. This immersive experience guides guests through the chilling events of the latest season, alongside characters such as Eleven, Max Mayfield, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Eddie Munson, Steve Harrington, Robin Buckley, Jim Hopper, Will Byers, Lucas Sinclair, and others. Together, the group seeks to confront and overcome the formidable antagonist Vecna (Henry Creel).

Additionally, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, is being developed as a play for the West End, and will serve as a prequel to the franchise which will premiere later this month.

The cast primarily features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman.

Recently, the show has been making some interesting headlines. Many thought that production would begin again as soon as possible, following Netflix’s desire to push Stranger Things, as well as the show outwardly talking about the struggle of keeping the characters looking young when the actors are changing from teenagers into adults faster than filming can capture.

Millie Bobby Brown has been discussing how excited she is to leave the franchise, which has not been the best look for the show’s lead to have excitement in regard to leaving the show, and Noah Schapp who plays Will Byers, the character that reveals the Upside Down to us and unleashes the wrath of the Demogorgon, is being asked by fans to leave the show.

This began after publications confirmed, “Noah Schnapp is under fire after liking a post mocking muslims and queers”.

While Schnapp is actually a part of the LGBTQ+ community, many fans wrote in to Netflix, asking for him to be removed from the show. Now, the actor is once again trending in a negative way on X (Twitter)

Now, the latest scandal surrounds Schapp reportedly handing out stickers that say “Zionism is Sexy” and “Hamas is Isis”.

Letis (@gomezquality) said, “Noah Schnapp handing out “Hamas is Isis” and “Zionism is sexy” stickers”.

Noah Schnapp handing out “Hamas is Isis” and “Zionism is sexy” stickers pic.twitter.com/PXVHC80Jmt — lexie (@gomezquality) November 13, 2023

While Noah may have meant well, the complexities of what is going on between the two countries right now are much larger, with both sides having caused immense amounts of pain and loss for the other.

Saint Doll wrote, “It fills me with so much rage how Palestinian public figures have to be so careful with their words in support of their own people but noah schnapp continuously spreads misinformation, propaganda and disrespects people who are suffering a literal genocide without any consequences.”

it fills me with so much rage how palestinian public figures have to be so careful with their words in support of their own people but noah schnapp continuously spreads misinformation, propaganda and disrespects people who are suffering a literal genocide without any consequences https://t.co/JRRmYH4MZ5 — ❦ (@saintdoII) November 13, 2023

Emi (@pinkkyeom) said, “So Bella Hadid loses out on modelling jobs and her friends alienate her when she speaks on Palestine as a Palestinian and noah schnapp can be Islamophobic and disgustingly Zionist whilst getting NO repercussions”.

so bella hadid loses out on modelling jobs and her friends alienate her when she speaks on palestine as a palestinian and noah schnapp can be islamophobic and disgustingly zionist whilst getting NO repercussions https://t.co/b8KYic1xdn — emi (@pinkkyeom) November 13, 2023

Many others had messages similar to BounBaboon (@zeid7azboun02) who stated, “Reminder you should be boycotting Stranger Things with that racist and Islamophobic dickhead Noah Schnapp in it.”

Reminder you should be boycotting Stranger things with that racist and Islamophobic dickhead Noah Schnapp in it. https://t.co/WEBUbUZ3Qr — BounBaboon 🇵🇸 (@zeid7azboun02) November 10, 2023

Many are stating that Schnapp is pro-genocide, and now, with boycotts beginning just as season five is set to start filming, the show may be in danger of having a successful final season.

Do you think that Netflix will remove Noah from Stranger Things?