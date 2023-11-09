‘Stranger Things’ Star Jumps Ship for Exciting Disney Role

Some things never change, and it seems that another Stranger Things star is jumping to other franchises right before the final season.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release Axed in Latest Update

After dealing with Vecna and the new dangers in the Upside Down, Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven and her friends are left at a shocking place at the end of Season 4. Hawkins has been torn apart, and its up to Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) to save the day, but things couldn’t be more dire.

Shawn Levy and the Duffer Brothers have done a lot of teasing, saying the final season will be a story worth tuning in for, but it seems that the show stars are already making plans elsewhere. After seven years of storytelling, Millie Bobby Brown has already made a name for herself outside of the Netflix series, and it’s no surprise that other stars are doing the same.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Lead at Risk of Being “Fired,” Fans Command Netflix to Act Fast

Some stars like Winona Ryder‘s Joyce Byers already had an established career, and even David Harbour’s Jim Hopper starred in other big franchises like in Marvel’s Black Widow (2021) as the Red Guardian. Then other stars like Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, and Joseph Quinn later joined the cast, adding more life to the series with their roles.

Maya Hawke is making a drastic jump from live-action to what may be her next famous role in the Disney franchise. She will be starring as a brand new emotion in Inside Out 2, which will be released next year. Hawke will star as Anxiety, who appears briefly in the new teaser trailer, highlighting how the film will focus on Riley’s teenage years with Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Anxiety joining the club.

Related: Report Confirms Disney Will Change Course, Replace Emotions in ‘Inside Out 2’

In the trailer, Disney reveals that Anxiety with Hawke makes a fun impression amongst fans even if some won’t bother to watch due to recasting amongst the cast. If you haven’t seen the first look at Pixar’s next animated movie, watch it here:

Stranger Things has helped Maya Hawke become well-known for her role alongside Steve Harrington. Still, Pixar movies have a way of making every child love characters, and due to all the merchandise, it’s obvious that Anxiety has a great chance of making Maya Hawke’s career explode. She already is acting in many projects, but working with Disney tends to lead to other projects if the working relationship is good, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the actress ends up voicing other characters or appearing in other live-action projects for the House of Mouse.

Joining Joy (Amy Poehler), Anger (Lewis Black), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and other emotions is an exciting thing for any star because it’s not every day that someone can go from slaying monsters in a Netflix series set in the 1980s to be in a movie focused on a teenage girl’s emotions.

Are you excited to see Maya Hawke in Inside Out 2? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!