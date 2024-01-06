Several ‘Stranger Things’ Actors Return To Show, Production Ongoing

Production is reportedly underway for season five of Stranger Things in Atlanta.

As was previously reported by Deadline in December, this week has seen production start for the final season of the popular Netflix series. Multiple sources have claimed that January 5 was the show’s first official day of production.

If the rumors are true, then January 5 to January 12 are primarily dedicated to costume fittings. Cast members will then reportedly begin filming between January 16 and January 19.

Atlanta Filming – which typically documents projects in production in Atlanta, Georgia – claims that Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), and Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) are currently on set at the show’s Atlanta studio. It was previously reported that each actor will take home over $6 million each for the fifth season of the show.

For now, there’s no word on when we can expect Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), or Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) on set. However, considering their prominent roles in the show, we can’t imagine it’ll be too soon before images emerge from filming.

The upcoming fifth season is expected to wrap up the show completely. Stranger Things last aired in 2022 – three years after its third season in 2019. The show has notoriously faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Writers Guild Strike, and the SAG-AFTRA Strike, leading some to question how the show’s younger cast will convincingly portray their teenage selves now that many of them are in their early twenties.

Other cast members returning for the show’s final season include Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), and Jamie Campbell Bower as the show’s “big-bad,” Vecna. The fourth season ended with The Upside Down seemingly invading Hawkins, just days after the town is hit by an “earthquake” when Vecna’s gates open and Max is (so it seems) brought back from the dead by Eleven.

