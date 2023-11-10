‘Stranger Things’ Star Confirms Season 5 Is “Late”

It has been confirmed: the final season of Stranger Things is being frantically rushed into production, and the cast is already late.

Stranger Things season 5 is one of the most anticipated returning drama series in the world right now, particularly as show creators the Duffer Brothers have promised it will be the final season of the breakout Netflix show. For months, reports have indicated that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have delayed production on the season (as they have for virtually every show and movie in Hollywood), possibly for years to come.

In fact, the delays on Stranger Things season 5 have gotten so severe that producer Shawn Levy has said that one of the biggest hurdles of the final episodes will be making the young primary cast of Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink appear to be the same age as they were in season 4. When you have to actively say that you will not be using AI tools to make your cast appear to still be teenagers, that’s a pretty big problem.

Stranger Things is such a big deal for Netflix that it is clear the streaming platform will do whatever it can to make sure the final season gets to audiences as quickly as possible.

Since it premiered in 2016, Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon, the likes of which are rarely seen, enticing audiences with the Duffer Brothers’ off-kilter combination of Stephen King, Steven Spielberg, and Dungeons & Dragons. It has made stars out of Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp and even revitalized the careers of established actors like Winona Ryder, Matthew Modine, and David Harbour.

The cast has vastly expanded since the first season, with new actors like Jamie Campbell Bower, Maya Hawke, and Joseph Quinn joining the original ensemble of Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, and the rest. Reportedly, Terminator star Linda Hamilton will join for season 5, but more new castings are currently unknown.

Stranger Things has also expanded into an ever-growing franchise that now encompasses everything from virtual reality video games to tie-in novels to frozen pizza. Netflix is so desperate to keep the series alive in some form that it is producing a live theater production prequel of the series, which the Duffer Brothers have promised will significantly expand the mythos of Stranger Things to lead into season 5.

While all this is happening, there has still been no forward momentum for Stranger Things season 5. Two of the show’s biggest stars, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, have both increasingly publically stated how impatient they are to be done with the show, which Netflix surely cannot appreciate.

Now, it seems that Netflix is wasting no time after the SAG-AFTRA strike to get its stars back into film, to the point that things are being absurdly rushed.

On the red carpet for the BoxLunch Gala honoring Feeding America, David Harbour candidly revealed that not only is Stranger Things going back into production only days from now, but they’re already running behind schedule (per Variety). According to Harbour, ” I mean, we got to film that last season of Stranger Things, don’t we? I got to be down there, like, in a couple of days. We got to get going — we’re late.”

While we’re all eager to get the final season of Stranger Things, we really hope Netflix doesn’t ruin things by demanding it gets done as quickly as possible. There has to be a middle ground between “days from now” and “years.”

