‘Stranger Things’ Star Abandoning Series, Shuts Down Discussion

There’s no doubt that fans are dreading seeing Stranger Things come to an end.

Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the show has had a significant impact on popular culture since its debut. Its nostalgic homage to the era’s pop culture, compelling storyline, and talented cast, including breakout star Millie Bobby Brown, has made it a cultural phenomenon.

One of the aspects that has made Stranger Things so successful is the way it has brought fans on a nostalgic journey through the 1980s. This setting has not only resonated with those who lived through that era but has also captivated a new generation of fans. The series pays tribute to the works of Stephen King, Steven Spielberg, and other iconic ’80s creators, creating a blend of supernatural horror and drama.

The cast of Stranger Things has played a crucial role in its success, and among them, Millie Bobby Brown shines brightly. She portrays Eleven, a young girl with psychokinetic abilities who escapes from a secretive government laboratory. Brown’s performance as Eleven is a tour de force, and her ability to convey a wide range of emotions with subtlety and depth is truly impressive, especially considering her young age when she took on the role.

The cast also includes Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, who portray the group of friends central to the story. Each of them brings a unique charm and charisma to their characters, making them instantly relatable to audiences of all ages. The adult cast, featuring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and others, also adds to the depth of the story.

Millie Bobby Brown’s portrayal of Eleven has garnered widespread critical acclaim, earning her numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Her character’s journey from a mysterious girl with a shaved head to a young woman discovering her identity and emotions is a compelling arc that Millie navigates with incredible skill.

Brown’s success on Stranger Things has catapulted her into the spotlight, making her one of the most prominent young actresses in Hollywood, already garnering several roles outside of the television series. The actress has been open about her desire to see the series come to an end, and shared previously that she was excited to be leaving the Netflix show behind.

“I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye,'” she said. “…When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘Alright, let’s do this…Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.”

While fans have wondered what Stranger Things Season 5 might hold, Millie Bobby Brown weighed in during a previous interview that one prominent theory was incorrect. As she makes plans to abandon the franchise after this next season, many fans have theorized that Eleven actually created the Upside Down, but the actress stated that this is not the way she sees it, sharing that the alternate universe was “always there.”

“I think that the alternate universe was always there,” she said. “That is always going to be under Hawkins. I just think she has access to it. I don’t think that she created the Upside Down. No, I think that it was always there, I think she just created a gate to it which no one could before.”

These comments from Brown are also backed up by the new prequel stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which indicates that the Upside Down was around well before the child came into the equation. Of course, we’ll have to wait until Season 5 to get complete answers on the Upside Down, its gates, and how the story will end with the original cast.

