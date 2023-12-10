‘Stranger Things’ Status Officially Confirmed After Filming Cancelation

Netflix’s incredibly popular Stranger Things original series has received a major confirmation, one that will truly excite fans.

As fans eagerly await the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Netflix has given us a very exciting confirmation.

While there are many streaming services fans can choose from, for many, Netflix takes the cake as the most popular and most infamous. Netflix as a company was founded in 1997, slowly growing over time to the behemoth red and black streaming platform we now know today. Netflix is not only responsible for the streaming boom but also paved the way for original content, producing binge-worthy series like House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, Bloodline, and Narcos.

As time went on, other streaming services like Hulu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prive Video, Disney+, and Max joined in the race. However, no company would be able to produce a show as popular or culture-defining as Stranger Things.

Conceived by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is a nostalgic trip back in time. The plot revolves around various mysteries taking place in the town of Hawkins, Indiana, captivating global audiences with supernatural and sometimes truly frightening experiences. The exceptional ensemble cast, featuring Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, and Noah Schnapp as Will, along with seasoned actors Winona Ryder and David Harbour, adds depth to the narrative. The show premiered in 2016 and has remained one of the most-watched projects out of Netflix’s entire catalog, only truly competing with Netflix’s incredibly popular Wednesday series starring Jenna Ortega.

Over time, the cast has grown and shifted, with some fan-favorite characters confirmed not to be returning to the series for its fifth and final season. The confirmation of Stranger Things Season 5 brought excitement and nostalgia, but it was bittersweet as it was revealed to be the final chapter in the Hawkins saga.

Fans have been waiting for news regarding the final season of the show and wthankfully, we have ose exiting news.

As reported by Deadline, season five of Stranger Things will begin filming in early 2024. According to multiple sources, January 8, 2024, is the target date to start filming the final chapter of the Stranger Things saga. Season five of Stranger Things was supposed to begin filming in May, but due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production came to an indefinite halt.

Thankfully, a deal was worked out, which has allowed most of Hollywood to return to normal, including Netflix’s Stranger Things. Cast members will reportedly be in Atlanta for prep work in early 2024, with table reads also slated for the next couple of weeks.

David Harbour, who portrays Jim Hopper on the show, previously revealed that production for Season 5 will take about a year, followed by 8-10 months of post-production. This implies a close to two-year wait before the season is released.

Matt and Ross Duffer, the brothers behind the series, told Deadline that they hope season five “sticks the landing.”

“Characters are already going to be in action, they’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different,” Matt Duffer said last year. “I’m sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer. It’s going to be ‘Return of the King’-ish with, like, eight endings.”

Will you be watching season five of Stranger Things? What’s your favorite original series?