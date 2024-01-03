Jenna Ortega Surprises Fans With ‘Wednesday’ Reveal

Actress Jenna Ortega is set to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams for a second season of Netflix’s beloved series Wednesday.

Confirmed by Netflix, the hit television series Wednesday is set to begin filming for a second season in the spring. The show is reportedly going to be filming in Ireland, and almost all major players– including Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton, and Emma Myers– will be returning.

While many have been wondering if Netflix will be able to retain Jenna Ortega long-term, a viral TikTok has come forward that reveals something that might be promising for the actress and her run as Wednesday Addams.

TikTok user @sylwandax recently posted a video of Jenna Ortega that has since received more than 3.5 million likes. It’s a slowed-down version of Ortega walking past the camera, but on her lock screen, we can see a certain co-star.

As you can see in the video, the lock screen shows Emma Myers, who plays Enid Sinclair in the television show.

While many fans are speculating on what this relationship might be, the truth of the matter is that it does confirm one thing: The two co-stars are more than just co-workers. When you have someone that enjoy doing a project with, it certainly makes showing up to work easier. This bodes well for fans hoping that Jenna Ortega will stick around for multiple seasons of Wednesday and gives us a small glimpse into her life off-screen, as well.

As far as cast members who may not be returning, there are still questions on whether Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe) will return to the television series. The actor is facing allegations of sexual assault, and some publications have reported that he will be written off the show. At this time, however, Netflix has not issued an official statement.

The character of Wednesday Addams has been a beloved figure in popular culture since her creation by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938. Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of this dark and macabre character added a fresh and contemporary twist to the role.

In the series, Wednesday follows the coming-of-age story of the young Addams family member as she navigates her life at Nevermore Academy, a peculiar boarding school. The character is known for her gothic style, pale complexion, morbid sense of humor, and her deep connection to all things spooky and supernatural. Jenna Ortega brought a perfect blend of charisma and darkness to the role, capturing the essence of Wednesday Addams while adding her own unique touch.

Ortega’s performance as Wednesday was praised for her ability to balance the character’s dark and quirky personality with a relatable and modern edge. Her portrayal showcased a strong and independent young woman who is unapologetically herself, which resonated with audiences and fans of the Addams family lore.

What do you think the future holds for Jenna Ortega and Wednesday? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!