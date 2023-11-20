Jenna Ortega Officially Reveals Future of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Actress Jenna Ortega has been the subject of many conversations coming out of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

In the world of Hollywood, certain actors and actresses manage to ascend to stardom with a blend of talent, charisma, and strategic career choices. One such rising star is Jenna Ortega, whose journey to fame took a thrilling turn when she embraced the role of Tara Carpenter in Scream (2022), catapulting her into the limelight as a modern-day “scream queen.”

The early portion of her career included appearances in popular television shows like CSI: NY, Days of Our Lives, Jane the Virgin, and Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle. However, it was her role as Tara Carpenter in the 2022 installment of the iconic Scream franchise that marked a significant turning point in her career.

Starring in a horror film, especially one with the legacy of Scream, requires a unique set of skills and the ability to have a captivating screen presence. Jenna Ortega exceeded expectations, earning her the title of a “scream queen.” The film’s success at the box office and positive reviews paved the way for Ortega to step into the horror genre’s spotlight once again with Scream VI (2023).

While Scream showcased Ortega’s versatility as an actress, it was her subsequent role that truly solidified her status as a bonafide star. Netflix’s adaptation of the Addams Family, titled Wednesday, saw Ortega don the iconic braids and stoic demeanor of Wednesday Addams, which was produced by the iconic creator Tim Burton. The series, a coming-of-age comedy-drama with a dark and whimsical twist, was an instant hit, garnering a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim for Ortega’s performance.

Portraying Wednesday Addams allowed Ortega to showcase her comedic timing, emotional depth, and the ability to carry a series on her shoulders. The show’s success not only expanded her fan base but also opened doors to new opportunities. One such opportunity came in the form of a continued collaboration with Tim Burton in Beetlejuice 2, where she is set to portray the role of Lydia’s daughter.

Beetlejuice 2 has generated considerable excitement among fans as it promised to bring back the beloved characters played by Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. Ortega’s involvement in the project added a fresh perspective to the anticipated sequel. Stepping into the whimsical and slightly macabre world crafted by Tim Burton is no small feat, but Ortega’s proven talent and magnetic presence made her an ideal fit for the project.

Now, the announcement that Beetlejuice 2 has officially wrapped filming was met with enthusiasm from fans eagerly anticipating the return of the eccentric “ghost with the most.” There were several leaks from set, including these videos that show Ortega during filming.

For Jenna Ortega, this marked another milestone in her career, solidifying her status as a sought-after actress in the industry. In addition to making another mark in her career, the film officially wrapping means that Ortega is officially ready to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday Season 2.

The latest reports indicate that Season 2 of Wednesday is set to begin filming in the spring of 2024 in Ireland. The combination of Tim Burton’s visionary storytelling and Ortega’s captivating performance ensures that fans can anticipate more darkly humorous and enchanting adventures in the quirky Addams Family universe. As far as when we might expect the show to be ready to stream? Right now, we’d likely expect that late 2024 would be the earliest it could be ready, while it most likely will be 2025 before the second season is streaming.

