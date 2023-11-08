Jenna Ortega Rejects Wednesday Addams Role, Refuses to Watch Netflix

One of the biggest shows to develop from the streaming mogul Netflix has been Wednesday, a show that spins off the classic Addams Family story. While we still see Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Thing, and other iconic characters that we eerily have all fallen for at one time or another, the show places them in a more guest star role, only occasionally gracing the screen.

Overall, the show puts a spotlight on Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday possesses a complexion characterized by very fair skin, complemented by deep brown eyes and jet-black hair meticulously fashioned into two lengthy braids, alongside bangs that adorn her visage. While slightly terrifying, her appearance encapsulates the audience due to the oddities.

In the words of Gomez, “Wednesday perpetually exudes an aura of half-dead lethargy,” maintaining an unchanging, vacant gaze and rarely altering her expression.

Renowned for her candidness, an unwavering fascination with the macabre and sinister, and a penchant for sadistic inclinations, Wednesday’s perspective on life skews towards the more evil and pessimistic side, a disposition she regards as anything but undesirable. Her conversational repertoire is laced with wit and sarcasm, frequently engaging in verbal duels with the formidable Bianca Barclay.

Furthermore, she possesses psychic abilities that manifest in the form of vivid visions.

Wednesday boasts exceptional intelligence, although at times, her own inclinations can hinder her. She aspires to achieve recognition as an author, presently working on a series of gothic mystery novels in the show.

In the show, Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy, a school for the misunderstood and the supernatural. Here, she is able to develop her visions and solve a local murder.

The show takes viewers through a coming-of-age tale with very odd twists and turns. The show is not your typical teenage high school drama, as no Tim Burton creation ever is, but because of that and because of the titular actor, Jenna Ortega, the show is one of the most viewed on Netflix, having smashed records within its first week of streaming.

Jenna Ortega has been dubbed the official “scream queen” following her recent stint in the horror movie genre. The actor has been chasing the spotlight since she was three and recently opened up on the complexities of growing up as a Latina actor and the lack of roles available. Oretga noted that younger roles typically meant you were playing a younger version of a character or a kid to a character, but as most characters were not Latina, it made it tougher to place Jenna into either category.

Her big moment came when the Disney sitcom Stuck in the Middle offered her a leading role. She would also star in the CW hit Jane the Virgin. Then came the horror phase, in which Ortega is still deeply involved in.

She played Annie in Insidious: Chapter 2, Phoebe in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Tara Carpenter in Scream 5 and 6, Sky Willow in Studio 666, Loraine in X, Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, and soon, will also star as Lydia Deetz’s Daughter in Beetlejuice 2, and is working on a horror film called Death of a Unicorn with Paul Rudd for A24.

Ortega has always had a pull in the horror genre, and following her recent performances, it is clear that she resonates well in the space.

Wednesday is currently the second most watched show (in English) on Netflix, behind Stranger Things 4, and has had countless nominations.

The show has received a pair of Golden Globe Award nominations. One nomination was in the category of “Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy,” while the other was for “Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy,” with a specific nod to Ortega’s outstanding performance.

Furthermore, the show received recognition from the Primetime Emmy Awards, securing nominations in two distinct categories: “Outstanding Comedy Series” and “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.”

Of course, a second season was the obvious choice.

Right now, the strike has made it impossible for Netflix to move forward with the show, but the streaming giant did state that Wednesday and Stranger Things would be the two main focus’ once filming can resume.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ortega opened up about how she strongly rejects the idea of watching the show. Funny enough, Ortega turned down the role when it was offered in order to focus more on feature films, but was lured in at the opportunity to work with Tim Burton.

However, that is not the reason she will not watch the show.

The publication wrote, “she can’t look at herself acting on screen because, she says, she’s her own worst critic and tends to fixate on what she could have done better. “I can’t watch my work, as I know I won’t be able to push forward and continue to grow as an actor if I cling on to certain things,” she explains. “A lot of people in my profession can probably relate to this: when you do a take you don’t like, you go to bed kicking yourself. But ultimately, all I can do is be vulnerable and honest when the camera’s on, and then I have to move on and let it go. It’s really hard for me to not feel in control.”

This is something we have seen other prolific actors do as well; for example, Johnny Depp also refuses to watch his films!

Season two of Wednesday is aiming for a late 2024 release at this time, but season one is currently available on Netflix.

Are you a fan of Wednesday?