‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Rejects Disney Princess “Role”

Recently, Jenna Ortega spoke out on a lot of her thoughts, shared stories of what it was like growing up in the industry, explained what being a Latina actress means to her, opened up on her struggles, and internally shared how she almost became a “Disney princess” but now heavily rejects the thought of it.

Jenna Ortega is known for many breakout roles, which have now become iconic. The actress wanted to perform since the age of three, and by the time she was nine, her dreams had come true. The star achieved her breakout role as a titular character in the Disney Channel sitcom Stuck in the Middle; little did she know what that image of Disney would do to her as she continued to grow up.

Jenna has featured prominently in a variety of horror films. In the contemporary Scream series, she portrays Tara Carpenter and is slated to reprise this role in the upcoming sixth instalment.

Additionally, she has had roles in X, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and Insidious 2. During her interview with Olivia Rodrigo for The Face, she explained her affinity for darker genres. She expressed, “I am drawn to things that possess an unsettling quality, those that, upon closer examination, reveal a lack of traditional beauty.” She elaborated, “I am captivated by elements that evoke discomfort. They offer a fascinating array of storytelling possibilities. Moreover, portraying characters perpetually in a victim role provides me with an intriguing challenge in crafting unique personalities for each of them.”

The ultimate horror genre role she has played so far, however, is certainly Nevermore student Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series, Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega, a talented actress known for her roles in both television and film, has enjoyed a remarkable rise to stardom. Her journey to success was marked by determination and a deep passion for her craft.

One of the significant milestones in Jenna’s career was her role in the hit Netflix series Wednesday, and now, is the main reason her name is instantly recognized. In this show, she portrayed the iconic character Wednesday Addams, and her performance received widespread acclaim. The series itself garnered immense popularity, with over 250 million views worldwide, making it one of the most-watched shows in Netflix’s history. It even stood shoulder to shoulder with another Netflix sensation, Stranger Things, in terms of success and viewership.

Jenna’s remarkable ascent in the entertainment industry is a testament to her talent and dedication. Her achievements have elevated her to a level of fame that was once beyond her wildest dreams, especially considering the challenges she faced, including numerous rejections for roles, at a young age.

As Jenna Ortega continues to captivate audiences with her compelling performances, her star continues to shine brightly, and her future in the world of entertainment looks incredibly promising.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Chief Executive Officer, has gone as far as stating that when the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike reaches its resolution, both Stranger Things season 5 and Wednesday will be at the forefront of the streaming platform’s priorities. Jenna Ortega’s fame has reached heights she might have never imagined, particularly considering the numerous role rejections she encountered at such a tender age.

Recently, we also dove into Ortega’s past, and her difficulty being cast in a role as a Latina actress.

In the Harper’s Bazzar interview, she noted, “As a child actor, there are two jobs that you can get: you’re either the younger version of someone or you’re playing somebody’s daughter – and there were just not many leading Hispanic actors who I could be that for. So a lot of the jobs that I was going for growing up would never work out, because I didn’t look [a certain] way. That was really hard, to hear that something you couldn’t change was what was preventing you [from succeeding].”

This was tough for Jenna, who then started to believe it was her look that was holding her back.

She said, “I wanted to dye my hair blonde so that I would look like Cinderella,” hinting that a Westernized actor, or more “American” look would be a better shot at success. While this is a major topic of conversation among diverse actors, it is shocking to hear that Ortega came to this realization as a child.

She then decided against dying her hair to match that of Cinderella, as she wanted to act as a trendsetter and role model, as opposed to following a certain status quo. Ortega continued, “I thought, ‘I don’t want other young girls to look up at the screen and feel like they have to change their appearance to be deemed beautiful or worthy”.

As we know now, Ortega actually would have a good shot at playing Cinderella or any Disney princess. Disney has begun to cast more diverse, as we saw with Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, or with Rachel Zegler, a fellow Latina actress playing Snow White.

Of course, the actress with over 60 million social media followers has certainly proven herself by the young age of 21, achieving success and popularity on a scale that many would dream of achieving in an entire lifetime. At the moment, Ortega is working on Beetlejuice 2, with Tim Burton.

After the strike concludes, she will return to Wednesday for season 2 of the show. Season 2 is beginning with a few hiccups, however.

Wednesday has encountered a setback with the departure of Thora Birch, known for her work in Hocus Pocus, who had a regular role on the show. Unfortunately, Birch had to leave due to a family illness, and while she hadn’t completed all her scenes, she had finished the majority of her role. In the upcoming season two, Birch was set to portray Wednesday’s dorm mother, Tamara Novak.

Additionally, Percy Hynes White, who portrayed Xavier Thorpe in season 1, is no longer part of the show. His sudden exit surprised many, especially since season 1 hinted at a long-term romantic connection between Wednesday and Xavier, which seemed like a slow-burning storyline for future seasons.

