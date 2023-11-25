Netflix Takes Major Hit, Jenna Ortega ‘Wednesday’ Series at Risk

Amid content hits, even Netflix’s most popular series– like Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday— are at risk.

There have been quite a number of speculations about Netflix’s hit television series Wednesday, created by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which officially allow actors and actresses to get back to work.

Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier Thorpe in the series, has been facing major scrutiny from fans amid sexual assault allegations. Though White has denied any wrongdoing, the backlash surrounding the actor has caused many to threaten boycotts of Wednesday if the show continues with him. In addition, multiple reports have come forward, sharing that Netflix plans to write the actor off the show. Of course, this has not been confirmed.

For those who have missed out on the first season, Wednesday is a captivating Netflix television show that has breathed new life into the iconic Addams Family characters. The series revolves around the beloved character, Wednesday Addams, portrayed brilliantly by Jenna Ortega. Ortega’s performance captures the essence of Wednesday’s dark and quirky personality, adding a fresh and modern touch to the character. As the titular character navigates the challenges of being a student at Nevermore Academy, the show seamlessly blends elements of mystery, drama, and supernatural intrigue.

The supporting cast of Wednesday is equally impressive, contributing to the show’s success. Emma Myers takes on the role of Enid Sinclair, a character whose dynamic interactions with Wednesday add depth to the storyline. Wednesday also features the talented Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill, bringing her own experience as the original on-screen Wednesday Addams from the 1990s films. This nod to the past, coupled with the fresh perspectives of the new cast, creates a unique and engaging viewing experience. In addition, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Adams, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams all play integral roles in the series.

Following the major success of Wednesday Season 1, which saw more streaming minutes in its first week than any show in its debut history, Netflix has put a major stake in ensuring that everything goes well with Season 2. Multiple reports have shared that the show plans to begin filming this coming spring in Ireland, but that doesn’t mean that there still aren’t some challenges to overcome. In several areas, especially, the show will be taking a major risk.

Jenna Ortega shared in a previous interview that the show would be “ditching the love interest” in Season 2 for Wednesday Addams. While this makes sense on the surface when thinking about Wednesday Addams as a character, there is a certain audience that enjoys this portion of dramas and looks forward to it being included in the script. Wednesday’s love triangle in Season 1 proved to be an integral storyline within the series, and it will be interesting to know exactly what Netflix and Tim Burton do with it this time around.

Netflix has been increasing prices and cracked down on password sharing. The company knows that it needs big hits to keep up its success, and that means delivering on what has become its flagship show. Nothing seems to be off the table, and even though there are certain elements of the show that will remain intact, others seem at risk of flying out the window by the time we see Season 2.

