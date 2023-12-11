‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Finally Gets Release Update

After a long period of silence, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have provided an update regarding Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (TBA).

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson and written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) as they navigate their emotions, the Multiverse, and countless Spider-People.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) features an incredible cast, including Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Andy Samberg, Jason Schwarzman, Karan Soni, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the biggest movies of the year, grossing over $690 million, earning critical acclaim, and already garnering plenty of awards buzz, with some experts even anticipating an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Needless to say, Spider-Fans are stoked for the final film in the trilogy, especially after it was announced that it had been indefinitely delayed. Fortunately, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller actually had an update at a recent panel.

Lord and Miller are “Knee-Deep” in ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’

While it’s still 2023, fans of the first two films have still been worried about the progress of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, especially since the original release date was only a year after Across the Spider-Verse. Fortunately, producer Chris Miller had a progress update for eager audiences at a recent “For Your Consideration” event.

“We’re in production… we’re really excited about where the story is going. I think it’s a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy, and it’s as emotional as the other ones… we’re knee-deep in it.” Phil Lord then jokingly followed it, saying, “It will be released in theaters.”

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Miller shares an update on SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE. “We’re in production…we’re really excited about where the story is going, I think it’s a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy and it’s as emotional as the other ones…we’re knee-deep in it.” pic.twitter.com/9evKLuJgwD — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) December 10, 2023

Although there weren’t many details, this vague update is still reassuring. It feels better to hear than what Lord and Miller told Digital Spy in August: “[It will come] when it’s ready. Those conversations are thankfully above our pay grade, but I can tell you we’re already hard at work on it, and we’ll take the time it takes to make it great.”

Fortunately, people who love the Spider-Verse films seem like they’ll be more than willing to wait. If the team at Sony Pictures Animation takes their time and pulls this off, Beyond the Spider-Verse has the chance to be the greatest movie trilogy of all time.

What do you hope to see in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!