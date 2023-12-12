John Cena Gives Promising ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Update

On the red carpet for The Iron Claw (2023), professional wrestler and actor John Cena gave a promising update regarding his iconic DC superhero, Peacemaker.

John Cena is one of the most recognized celebrities on the planet. A WWE legend, John Cena has earned the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, the Money in the Bank briefcase, and the WWE Royal Rumble twice. He has also main-evented WrestleMania five times.

This gave Cena the opportunity to translate his stardom into film and television. After garnering critical acclaim for appearing in Trainwreck (2015), John Cena would go on to star in numerous blockbuster films like Bumblebee (2018), F9 (2021), Fast X (2023), Vacation Friends (2021), The Suicide Squad (2021), and potentially Coyote vs. Acme (TBA).

Nowadays, he is probably most recognized as the titular character in Peacemaker (2022-present), a DC Studios show directed and written by James Gunn. Alongside Cena, the series stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick.

Peacemaker quickly became one of the most beloved television series in DC Comics history, and fans are clamoring for the next season. However, given the current state of the DC Universe, things still remain uncertain. Fortunately, John Cena recently spoke out to set the record straight.

“What [James Gunn] Says, Usually He Does,” John Cena Predicts ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2

Recently, John Cena attended the red carpet for The Iron Claw (2023), a biopic about the Von Erich family starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White. It was attended by numerous professional wrestling greats, including Kevin Von Erich, Chavo Guerrero Jr., current WWE superstar Liv Morgan, and current AEW champion MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman).

Naturally, this allowed Variety to ask if audiences can expect a new season of Peacemaker. “Man, I hope we see more Peacemaker,” said Cena. “I sure as hell had a fun time doing that. I know they’re shifting around some things over at DC, but I know James Gunn’s made some statements that were going in for Season 2, and what he says, usually he does.”

John Cena: "I know they're shifting around some things around over at DC, but I know that James Gunn's made some statements that we're going in for ["Peacemaker"] Season 2, and what he says usually he does." https://t.co/NMZiOzdQCb pic.twitter.com/d4heoZaPQN — Variety (@Variety) December 12, 2023

When asked about his interactions with James Gunn, Cena still refused to give up more information. “Well, there was a time we couldn’t talk to each other, given the nature of all things business,” he said in reference to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. “And once we could talk again, man, he’s my friend first and foremost. So I just welcomed him back and wished him well.”

Cena was then pressed further regarding the potential of a Peacemaker movie and even a musical. “Stranger things have happened,” he joked. Still, it’s exciting to know that there is a high probability that one of the greatest DC shows ever made will return.

