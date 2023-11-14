‘Coyote Vs. Acme’ is Back! Warner Bros. Un-Cancels Looney Tunes Film

After making the baffling decision to shelf Coyote Vs. Acme (TBA), Warner Bros. Discovery and CEO David Zaslav seem to have had a change of heart. Or at least that’s what they want you to think.

Warner Bros. has had a mixed year in 2023. The iconic studio had some massive box office success with films like Evil Dead Rise (2023) and The Nun II (2023); its most significant success has been Barbie (2023), which is the highest-grossing film of the year with over $1.4 million at the global box office.

However, Warner Bros. has also faced multiple pitfalls, with some significant box office bombs. This includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), Blue Beetle (2023), and The Flash (2023). Despite these disappointments, this is not the most damning piece of news against Warner Bros. Discovery.

In 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery became infamous for its content cutting. This included multiple cult classic cartoons on its Max streaming platform (HBO Max), as well as two films that would be released straight to streaming: Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

While all of these upset fans around the world, it seems that CEO David Zaslav wasn’t necessarily done there. On November 9, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it was canceling the upcoming film Coyote Vs. Acme.

‘Coyote Vs. ACME’ Was Pulled For Tax Purposes

Many people were excited for Coyote Vs. Acme. The film is about the iconic Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote suing Acme for selling him defective products throughout the years during his attempts at hunting Roadrunner. Directed by Dave Green with a script written by Samy Burch, James Gunn, and Jeremy Slater, the movie starred Will Forte as Coyote’s lawyer and John Cena as the Acme Corporation’s CEO.

Despite having big names attached to it like the Looney Tunes, James Gunn, and John Cena, Warner Bros. Productions opted to write the film off for a $30 million tax write-down. Needless to say, people were confused and angry since the film was already completed and tested well with audiences.

“Coyote vs. Acme is a great movie,” tweeted writer-director BenDavid Grabinski, a close friend of director Dave Green. “The best of its kind since [Who Framed] Roger Rabbit … The leads are super likable. It’s beautifully shot. The animation is great. The ending makes everyone f—— cry. I thought the goal of this business was to make hit movies?”

Multiple people online agreed with Grabinski’s sentiment, calling out Zaslav and claiming that the CEO should get out of the entertainment business since he hated “making art.” Surprisingly, this seemed to actually work.

Warner Bros. Has a “Change of Heart”

A few days later, on November 12, David Zaslav and Warner Bros. seemed to have a change of heart, stating that they will now allow the filmmakers behind Coyote Vs. Acme to shop the film around to other distributors instead of shelving it entirely. In fact, there will be a screening of the film for Amazon, Netflix, and Apple.

While it seems nice that Warner Bros. Discovery changed its mind, there was actually a ton of work from fellow industry professionals behind this. Numerous filmmakers and performers instructed their reps to cancel meetings with the company because of this action. In order to remain a functioning studio, executives had to find an alternative plan.

While it’s sad that it had to come to this in order to get a movie released in an industry that’s all about making movies, it’s still exciting to hear that Coyote Vs. Acme will see the light of day. Time will only tell if Batgirl is next.

Are you excited to see Coyote Vs. Acme? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!