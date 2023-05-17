You’ll Have to Wait a Little Longer For Pixar’s First Original Series ‘Win or Lose’

Fans at last year’s D23 Expo were the first to get a teaser for Pixar’s original series, Win or Lose, coming to Disney+. Since then, not much has been released about the highly anticipated series, until now.

Related: Disney’s New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Trailer Will Frighten You Prematurely

The premise for Win or Lose has been known for some time now. The series will revolve around a middle school softball team, with each episode following a different character as they lead up to the championship game. At the 2022 D23 Expo, those in attendance at Hall D were treated to an exclusive clip revealing that the umpire will also be getting his own storyline, so the show will not be limited to the perspective of The Pickles’ coach and its players.

Related:

Pixar has also shared with fans that comedic actor and SNL alum Will Forte will voice the character of Coach Dan. We also know the art style based on images and footage that have surfaced online, but besides that, not much has been revealed about this new Pixar series, including the release date. As of now, the studio has yet to drop an official teaser or trailer for the show.

Lovers of Pixar are excited for Win or Lose because it will be the first original series entirely produced by the studio. This isn’t a series of shorts or another Cars (2006) spinoff. These will be a batch of all-new original characters and storylines, two things that Pixar is well-known for. It’s almost as if this series can be considered Pixar’s next film, and everyone gets hyped up for a new Pixar film. So when is it coming out?

Disney recently surprised audiences with a few announcements this week, including the Indiana Jones films coming to Disney+, the Loki season 2 release date, and Marvel’s newest series Echo got a release date as well. In addition, Win or Lose got a not-so-exciting update. Since the D23 Expo, we’ve known that the series would be released this year, but now we have a better window for its premiere. Pixar’s first original series will come to the streaming service in December of 2o23.

Related: Disney’s Latest Original Movie “Crater” is Another Dud For the Streaming Service

December 2023 might as well be 2024, but at least fans can expect a trailer soon as we finally get closer to experiencing this new story from the beloved Pixar studio.

Are you excited for Pixar’s Win or Lose? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments.