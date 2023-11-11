Batman Leaves Warner Bros. for Prime Video

The Batman franchise has been a permanent fixture within pop culture since 1939. Although the Caped Crusader derives from the world of comic books, the character’s transition to film cemented his legacy forever. Just as Batman and Robin were a synonymous duo with fans, so was DC Comics’ partnership with Warner Bros. Studio, which made nearly every Batman project since 1969. However, that bond has been separated like Bruce Wayne from his parents as a new movie starring the Dark Knight and his son is set to premiere with studio competitor, Prime Video.

Multiple actors have donned the cowl from Michael Keaton to Christian Bale to Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson. Yet, the last Batman to debut without Warner Bros. producing it was Adam West‘s iconic TV portrayal back in 1968. A new era has begun as a new production company and a new actor will be leading the World’s Greatest Detective.

Merry Little Batman will be an animated movie on Prime Video about Batman and his lethally mischievous son, Damian Wayne, defending their house against familiar intruders on Christmas Eve. This new take on the Dark Knight will be lighter in tone as it will be geared more towards families due to its holiday theming. Comedic hijinks will ensue as a Rogues’ gallery of Batman villains will regrettably take on the most powerful family in Gotham City to protect their home from the deadly threats that lie in the shadows with these newly released images.

Exclusive first-look photos of Merry Little Batman, available December 8. pic.twitter.com/6NvAEkpZqu — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 10, 2023

Veteran actor, Luke Wilson (Old School, Idiocrasy) will voice Batman, while Damian Wayne will be voiced by actor Jonas Kibreab (Elio, Sweet Tooth). The idea was influenced by the cinematic holiday classic, Home Alone (1990), in which Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister had to defend himself after two burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) broke into his house while his family was on vacation. This new inspired take will focus its future narrative on Damian Wayne who uses his arsenal of superhero tools to take on adversaries like the Joker and the Riddler.

This deal Prime Video inked with DC Entertainment will center primarily on the “Bat-Family” as another animated film is in the works that will exist in the same universe as this upcoming Christmas superhero movie. Most fans will also notice its distinct and unusual animation style. This creative choice comes from the vision of director Mike Roth who established his career with the Cartoon Network animated hit series, The Regular Show and Apple and Onion.

The release of these two movies is expected to expand Prime Video’s subscriber base as they have transitioned to starring more superhero stories. They found unlikely triumphs with Rated-R superhero franchises like The Boys and Invincible. Merry Little Batman will create a balance among this content as younger viewers will be able to familiarize themselves with this new world of Batman and his family in this family-friendly Christmas movie.

Merry Little Batman is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 8, 2023.

What do you think of this major change? Is the animation style too different or will it be a hit no matter what?