Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Beams Out New Teaser Trailer

Pixar’s Elio has beamed out its first trailer about their newest intergalactic adventure. Everything known about the film came from a short presentation with a few stills at the D23 Expo in 2022. Now, this teaser plans to keep fans excited until its release date on March 1, 2024.

This story centers around a precocious, eye patch wearing 11 year old boy who is accidentally abducted by the Communiverse, a council of the United Advance Species of the Universe. They mistakenly believe the title character is the leader of Earth and want to involve him in a series of trials to prove the planet’s relevance to the cosmos.

The world’s newest ambassador stars Raven’s Home star, Yonas Kibreab, as the endearing, yet impetuous earthling. Elio pretends to be the emissary for Earth as he tries to get into contact with his mother, Olga, played by America Ferrera. She works as a top secret scientist who decodes the alien messages at the beginning of the teaser. The trailer presents Pixar’s newest space traveler as a pint-sized hero who will strive to use his wits and inquisitive nature to make a positive impact with the other alien delegates like Ambassador Questa (Jameela Jamil) and Grigon (Brad Garrett).

Elio will be directed by Adrian Molina. He began his career as a 2D animator for Ratatouille. Then, moved onto become a storyboard artist for Toy Story 3 and Monsters University. His career hit critical mass when he wrote and co-directed the critically acclaimed classic, Coco, in 2017.

Pixar has struggled to establish its place recently in the ever-changing landscape of animation. In early June, the company had to lay off 75 people, including Lightyear director Angus MacLane and producer Gayln Susman. Many speculate their termination was due to the critical and financial failure of the film which grossed an underperforming $218,768,299 worldwide, excluding Blu-ray and digital download sales.

While this film also takes place in space, the originality of its story with Molina at the helm in particular has built enough of an equity of potential excellence to garner a big draw. Pixar’s Elio will be released in theaters on March 1, 2024.