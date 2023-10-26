Robert Pattinson Set to Appear in Another ‘Batman’ Franchise

The Batman franchise has been a permanent fixture within pop culture since 1939. Although the Dark Knight was initially fixed to the world of comic books, the character’s popularity transitioned to film with several star actors donning the cowl, from Adam West to Christian Bale to Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. Batman has had numerous cinematic reimaginings that ranged from celebrated masterpieces to campy dumpster fires. Most have been self-contained, but now the new Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, has appeared in another Batman franchise.

DC’s most famous non-superpowered superhero has experienced multiple retellings in just over 10 years. 2012 marked the end of Christopher Nolan’s renowned Batman trilogy. Despite Warner Bros.’s desire to do a fourth installment, Nolan parted ways after the third. Yet, since the brooding vigilante is one of the studio’s crowned jewels, the anti-hero was resurrected again as a more bitter, grizzled, and more homicidal version envisioned by Zack Snyder in 2016 with Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Unfortunately, Ben Affleck never received an opportunity for a solo movie. The main reason Affleck’s Batman was never made was because Warner Bros. chose veteran filmmaker Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes trilogy) to direct once Affleck determined he did not want to helm the project. Reeves decided to use his own script over Affleck’s, convincing the studio to go into a completely different direction. Once Snyder permanently left the DC Universe, the era of “Batfleck” was over and soon so would be the future of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022) generated substantial criticism when the director deviated from the DCEU, but even more so when he casted Twilight star, Robert Pattinson, to be Gotham’s Vengeance. However, the return to a more gritty, grounded Batman proved successful as the movie grossed over $772 million worldwide. This achievement convinced many critics of Pattinson’s portrayal, but did not replace most fans’ favorite version of the World’s Greatest Detective.

Kevin Conroy’s voice acting portrayal of Batman has arguably been the most critically acclaimed by the fanbase. His emergence in the role in Batman: The Animated Series (1992) was not his last as he went on to voice the Dark Knight in numerous projects for nearly 30 years. Conroy cemented his legacy as the character even further when he starred in the best-selling Batman Arkham video game trilogy.

Rocksteady Games created the most accurate depiction of Batman through its immersive storytelling, gameplay and cinematics. The series came to an end in 2015 with its last installment Batman: Arkham Knight. Even with the eight year time gap, the British game developer has now made available the opportunity for gamers to play as Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

🚨 BOMBAZO 🚨 El traje de Robert Pattinson en 'THE BATMAN' será añadido oficialmente a 'BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT'. 🤩🦇 pic.twitter.com/ZhrqLV0tHp — DCU Argentina 🇦🇷 (@DCComicsARG) October 26, 2023

Batman: Arkham Knight is the final product that pioneered modern gaming designs with its freeflow combat style as well as its stealth and strategy gameplay and open world exploration. This addition has been a clever way for DC to keep fans invested as The Batman sequel has been delayed due to the actors strike. Plus, another Batman project led by DC Studios co-chief, James Gunn has fans worried if two Batmen can exist in the same cinematic space.

Robert Pattinson as The Batman is a downloadable character for Batman: Arkham Knight for nearly every gaming console, including PC.

The Arkham Trilogy is set to debut for the Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2023.

What do you think of adding Pattinson’s Batman? Is it relevant? Should a version of this Batman get their own video game?