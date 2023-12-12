“Go Wildcats!” Zac Efron Celebrates ‘High School Musical’ at Walk of Fame Ceremony

On Monday, December 11, Disney legend Zac Efron received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he celebrated his High School Musical roots and paid tribute to a late mentor and friend.

If you grew up with Disney Channel in the 2000s, you know Zac Efron. Born Zachary David Alexander Efron, his breakthrough performance came as Troy Bolton in High School Musical (2006) alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, and Lucas Grabeel. They would go on to star in multiple sequels, including High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008).

This quickly catapulted Efron into stardom, leading to starring roles in films like Hairspray (2007), New Year’s Eve (2011), Neighbors (2014), Dirty Grandpa (2016), Baywatch (2017), and The Greatest Showman (2017). He received critical acclaim for his performance as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Vile and Evil (2019). And now, his exceptional career is being recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I Still Sing the Songs in the Shower” Zac Efron Thanks ‘High School Musical’ Team, Matthew Perry

Related: Major TV Network Has Canceled Zac Efron

On December 11, Zac Efron was joined by friends Miles Teller and Jeremy Allen White to graciously accept a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside other 2023 inductees Macaulay Culkin, Darius Rucker, and Gwen Stefani. Efron was thankful for everyone on The Iron Claw (2023), his current project, but he didn’t forget his Disney Channel roots.

“A long time before The Iron Claw, I spent a lot of time with Kenny Ortega,” said Efron to cheers from the audience. “And also Bill Borden, who are both here today, by the way. You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in High School Musical. For that, I am just eternally, eternally grateful. You have no idea. I still think about it every day. I sing the songs in the shower. Yeah, Go Wildcats!”

"Go Wildcats!" Zac Efron reflects on his career from "High School Musical" to "The Iron Claw" and pays tribute to Matthew Perry at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. https://t.co/NMZiOzdQCb pic.twitter.com/A1UeVved3Z — Variety (@Variety) December 11, 2023

Related: 20 Best Disney Songs According to the Billboard Hot 100

However, Efron didn’t just focus on his time at the Disney Channel. “I also want to thank someone who isn’t out here today, and that’s Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me when we worked on 17 Again (2009). Collaborating with him and Burr Steers was so much fun, and it really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways.”

“It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career,” he continued. Then, Efron looked to the sky, saying, “For that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking of you a lot today.”

Related: Disney Set to Move to New Location in America, State Revealed

Zac Efron ended his speech by thanking the fans, noting that he couldn’t do it without them. The crowd cheered in response, deservingly so. Efron has remained a fixture in film and television for about two decades, and we’ll likely be seeing him for many years to come.

What is your favorite Zac Efron performance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!