Beloved Disney Star Agrees to Play Matthew Perry in New Movie

On October 28, the tragic news of Matthew Perry’s passing shook the nation. Many fell in love with the actor as he lived through Chandler Bing, the hilarious and goofy character from Friends. Now, it appears Perry asked one specific Disney star to play him in a movie, and now, that star is agreeing to Perry’s wish.

Perry was sadly found dead in his home, and at the moment, the investigation is still continuing to understand what went wrong.

On Sunday afternoon, the medical examiner revised Perry’s online record, noting his cause of death as “deferred.”

According to the guidelines of the LA coroner, when the cause of death cannot be ascertained during the autopsy, a deferred certificate is issued until further studies are conducted.

While an autopsy has been carried out, examiners are awaiting the results of toxicology reports to establish Perry’s cause of death, as communicated by the medical examiner’s office to CNN on Sunday. The completion of such reports can typically take several weeks.

The New York Times shared, “Several news outlets reported, without a named source, that Mr. Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. He had publicly struggled with drinking and drug use for decades, leading to hospitalizations for a range of ailments. By his own account, he had spent more than half his life in treatment and rehab facilities.”

As we mentioned, Perry is most known for his role on Friends.

In the series, Matthew Perry portrayed the character Chandler Bing, an executive involved in statistical analysis and data reconfiguration for a sizable multinational corporation. Chandler eventually resigns from this role and transitions to a junior copywriter position at an advertising agency. Recognized for his sarcastic sense of humor, Chandler, despite his eccentricities, is revealed to be an intelligent individual who frequently teases his best friend Joey for the latter’s perceived lack of intelligence.

His character became even more popular after he married Monica Geller, played by Courtney Cox. Combining the duo was an unprecedented long-term storyline that had fans falling in love with each episode.

It was even recently revealed that the show was aiming to have a storyline where Chandler cheated on Monica, a plot point that would have devastated fans. Perry was actually the one to speak out and stand up for the true love of the characters, stating the Chandler would not do that.

Friends is a situational comedy that revolves around six friends aged 20-30 living in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the show made its debut on NBC in 1994 and rose to stardom from there. Produced by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television hired the ensemble cast which features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. They would play Rachel Green, Monica Gellar, Pheobe Buffet, Joey Tribiani, Chandler Bing, and Ross Gellar

As we noted earlier, Perry did have an addiction issue that he battled his entire life. While filming the majority of Friends, although you would never know it, Perry would either be notoriously drunk or incredibly high. He was swapping between drugs and alcohol, and even with his trips in and out of rehab, he continued to battle with his addiction.

On-screen, however, his character never swayed, making it tough to see the warning signs.

Previously, we noted, “The original finale in 2004 gathered a viewership of 52 million people, and since then the show has been watched over 100 billion times across all platforms. So, it is clear that all of America, and the world is devastated by the loss of Perry.”

Perry published a memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which dives into the intricacies of his addictions and struggles. He even noted that during filming, he reached a point where it was normal for him to take 55 pills daily.

In our reveal of Perry’s death, we also shared a comment the actor made about his future passing, “I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that. […] There were five people put on an ECMO machine that night, and the other four died, and I survived,” he explained.

“I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn’t surprise anybody,” he admits. “And that’s a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re successful or not successful, the disease doesn’t care.”

Of course, this could not be further from the truth, as millions have shared their grief with his passing.

Matthew Perry has starred in classic productions such as 17 Again, Cougar Town, The Good Wife, Mr. Sunshine, Scrubs, The Simpsons, The West Wing, Growing Pains, Beverly Hills 90210, The Good Fight, The Odd Couple, and many more.

In 17 Again, Matthew Perry’s character Mike O’Donnell turns, as you may have guessed, 17 again. In the film, his younger self is played by Zac Efron. Efron is incredibly well known from his roles in High School Musical, The Lorax, The Greatest Showman, The Lucky One, Hairspray, Baywatch, and more.

In the film Perry and Efron has a lot of scenes together, and since Efron played his younger self once, it appears Perry wanted it to happen again.

Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) wrote, “Matthew Perry wanted Zac Efron to play him in a movie. Efron says: “I’d be honored to do it.”

”I’m honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him…He was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together. I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy. I mean, when we were filming ’17 Again,’ it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I’ve learned so much from him, from his whole life.”

Matthew Perry wanted Zac Efron to play him in a movie. Efron says: "I’d be honored to do it." .”I’m honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him…He was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together. I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy. I… pic.twitter.com/qFGr0gBSV3 — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) November 9, 2023

While an official movie or biopic has not yet been announced, it seems that the casting of the film has been confirmed. With Perry’s memoir being a good starting point for a script, and Efron already on board, it seems that it will likely only be a matter of time until a production company picks up the rights and swoops up this idea to bring back Perry’s story one last time.

Do you think that Zac Efron would play Matthew Perry well in a movie?