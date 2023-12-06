Disney Set to Move to New Location in America, State Revealed

Disney has been expanding ever since its inception, as Walt once said, “Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.” While Walt was not able to see how much that quote would expand, now, 12 Disney parks later, Disney has grown to be so much more than just one single Disneyland theme park.

Disney has now just announced that it will be expanding to North Carolina, and you will actually be able to live inside of this new expansion.

But, to explain this expansion, we have to start at the beginning.

Interestingly enough, it was in the 1940s when Disney initiated the development of themed experiences to complement his film studio in Burbank. This included plans for a backlot tour featuring a train ride through a “village” set and an amusement park designed for the enjoyment of his employees and their children. As we know the tale as old as time for Walt, he would bring his daughters to a carousel every weekend, and wanted to make a location big enough for families to be able to spend time together in the same way, on a larger scale.

By 1952, he established WED Enterprises, a corporate entity tasked with planning and constructing the amusement park on the studio grounds. Walt hit a roadblock with resistance from Burbank city officials, so then, Disney ultimately selected a larger plot of land in rural Anaheim, near Los Angeles, for the park.

This decision allowed him to transform the concept into a public “giant movie set,” giving rise to the iconic park we now know as Disneyland, the happiest place on earth. As we shared, there are 12 theme parks wordwide, which you can find at the following overall resorts:

Disneyland Resort

Walt Disney World Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort

Disneyland Paris

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort

Immersing yourself in Disney does not begin or end with a ride on the monorail to Magic Kingdom to see Cinderella Castle and ride Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, watching Happily Ever After… you also have to head home. As Disney Parks Wiki notes, “There are 32 resorts and hotels located on the Walt Disney World property. Of the 32, 22 are Disney-owned and operated resorts.” And that is just the hotels located in Orlando.

The idea of sleeping in the Disney “bubble”, and getting the experience the same level of design, technology, care, and theming that guests see in the parks allows Disney to bring not only the magic while riding Slinky Dog Dash, but also when you crawl into your bed at Disney’s Pop Century Resort with three pop art Mickey Mouse designs above your head.

So, why does the Disney magic have to stop when the vacation ends?

For some, it doesn’t thanks to their Storyliving expansions, creating housing communities for families to live in.

As noted by Disney, “Storyliving by Disney™ communities are something special. These vibrant communities take inspiration from the region’s authentic history and landscape, crafted with an eye on comfort and design. Welcome to a world where charming gathering spots foster new friendship. Where enticing little surprises are happened upon at any given moment. Where nature connects with curiosity. This is your chance to life in a place that forever inspires you to add wonderful new chapters to your story.”

The first comminity announced by Disney was the Cotino Community in Rancho Mirage, California, these are single-family homes anticipated to start from the upper $1 millions – lower $2 millions.

Disney shared more information on that community in the past, stating that “The Cotino community will welcome homeowners of all ages, offering single-family residences. Some residences will be located on home sites specifically designated for those 55+. And, in the future, condominiums will be available within the community.”

Disney magic will touch many aspects of this thriving home environment and be in full display with the Cotino community’s:

Stunning home collections, designed and built by builders who are known for quality homes and excellence in developing communities

Parks, pathways and a promenade will reflect the imagination of Disney Imagineering

The initial sales launch includes a very limited inventory from Shea Homes with some in the Longtable Park residences for adults 55+. Additional home sites and builders will be introduced in phases through a thoughtful development approach as the community expands.

Overall, the communities will have the Disney touch.

Now, as we stated earlier, this will expand into North Carolina. Today, Disney Parks Blog wrote, “Today is an exciting day for Storyliving by Disney! We’re sharing a first look at plans for Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney residential community coming to life in the heart of North Carolina near Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.

Inspired by the spirit of discovery, the Asteria community is being designed to encourage exploration, spark life-long learning and create new connections for future residents.”

Imagineers are teaming up to create this new community which will be, “Influenced by Walt’s perspective and the nearby universities in North Carolina’s renowned Research Triangle, the Asteria community is envisioned as a campus of discovery – where future residents can learn and grow, bringing a touch of Disney magic into their everyday lives in a way that only Storyliving by Disney communities can.”

At the moment, the Asteria community is in the beginning stages of planning with Walt Disney Imagineering. Homes in the community will be built by select homebuilders, with sales anticipated to begin by 2027.

This new expansion into North Carolina will continue the overall growth of The Walt Disney Company. As Walt once said, “We keep moving forward, opening new doors and doing new things because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” Walt did always imagine having a community where people would live together, as we saw in his early EPCOT designs, and now, those dreams are manifesting in a new way.

Are you interested in living in one of these Storyliving communities built by Disney?