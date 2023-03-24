“Incredible” Update to Residential Disney Community Sparks Reactions Online

Last year, Disney announced it was building an all-new experience for Disney lovers: the Storyliving by Disney community in Rancho Mirage, California.

Storyliving by Disney is an elite offering of neighborhoods built by Disney, including activities, entertainment, seminars, events, and more, operated by a team of Disney Cast Members. The Cotino community seems to be the first neighborhood being built in the area, and new updates were just shared on its progress. One of the newest amenities build in the Cotino community looks like something straight out of a Disney movie…probably because it is! The Parr House is modeled after the Parr’s home in The Incredibles (2004). The Parr House is an immersive experience, decorated with iconic art and references to the Pixar film and will be the home of a host of “incredible” events, celebrations, and more for members of the Artisan Club.

Community members will be able to buy memberships into the Artisan Club, which will give them access to a variety of private amenities and events. The clubhouse will feature exclusive dining, wellness, art, recreation, and entertainment experiences, in an effort to promote community, togetherness, and connection. These offerings also hope to encourage individual passions and exploration for community members, providing a variety of interests and activities for community members to pursue. The Artisan Club will also allow members private access to the club-only beach area and included water activities, although non-members may still purchase a day pass to access other parts of the beach.

So far, fan reactions are overall unimpressed, with several Twitter users asking Disney to focus on building better attractions, with one user commenting, “Another housing community for the wealthy.” This is a reference to Golden Oaks, another multi-million dollar residential Disney community located on Walt Disney World property. Several of the comments say that rebuilding the Incredibles house is a step too far, comparing it to a rip-off of the IncrediCoaster building. One user points out that, “Incredibles house crosses a line. I love the idea of an idealized, visionary community. But this pushes too far into “theme park attraction”. I want to write my own story, not live in someone else’s.”

While the thought of a Disney-infused community may be enticing to some, between the high price point that’s expected to be seen and the already IP-heavy amenities, it seems like Storyliving by Disney is just a 24/7, live-in Disney Resort. As more information is released about the community and its offerings, that may change.

What do you think about a full-time residential Disney community? Share your opinion in the comments below!