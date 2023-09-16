Splash Mountain Will Be ‘Resurrected’ for New Disney Property

Splash Mountain will soon live in a new reimagined-resurrection for a new Disney property. Disney is building a brand-new community where guests can live near and within Disney-owned properties.

Storyliving by Disney

Storyliving by Disney represents a strategic venture and brand extension of The Walt Disney Company, officially unveiled on February 16, 2022. This initiative revolves around the collaborative creation of master-planned communities that harness the innovative expertise of Disney Imagineering and feature the involvement of Disney cast members. This visionary undertaking is part of The Walt Disney Company’s broader Disney Living Development, Inc. subsidiary.

The inaugural Storyliving by Disney community, known as Cotino, is currently under development in the scenic locale of Rancho Mirage, California. This project is a testament to Disney’s commitment to crafting exceptional living experiences imbued with the magic and creativity for which the company is renowned. Furthermore, Disney is actively exploring additional locations to expand the reach of this unique concept, anticipating the growth and appeal of Storyliving by Disney to resonate with individuals seeking immersive, community-centric living environments.

Cotino Community Coming Soon

Cotino, nestled in Southern California’s picturesque Coachella Valley within the city of Rancho Mirage, stands as the inaugural Storyliving by Disney community currently in the development stages. This distinctive endeavor takes shape on land adjacent to, and once owned by, the renowned Annenberg Sunnylands Estate, signifying a harmonious blend of history and innovation.

Developed through a collaborative partnership with DMB Development LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, Cotino is set to encompass a sprawling 618-acre (250 ha) mixed-use landscape. Within this master-planned community, an array of residential options, hotels, resort amenities, and a bustling retail center converge around a captivating 24-acre (9.7 ha) grand oasis and lagoon.

The name “Cotino” pays homage to the Cotinus, a genus of plant commonly known as the Smoketree. This choice is a heartfelt tribute to Walt Disney, who cherished the serene environs of the Smoke Tree Ranch in nearby Palm Springs. This destination held a special place in Disney’s heart, serving as a cherished retreat. So deep was Disney’s affection for the Ranch that the stylized STR emblem, representing Smoke Tree Ranch, adorned Walt’s tie on the iconic 1993 Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue known as “Partners.”

Splash Mountain Reference Coming to Cotino?

The symbolic commencement of this remarkable undertaking occurred on April 23, 2022, during a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the beginning of construction. In a significant development, the Rancho Mirage Planning Commission tentatively approved the first 70-acre (28 ha) tract map on July 14, 2022.

However, it’s worth noting that the project faced opposition from some Coachella Valley residents, who voiced concerns about the ongoing megadrought and its potential environmental implications. Despite this, preparations are underway, and home sales are expected to kick off in early 2023, with the first homes ready for occupancy in early 2024, ushering in a new era of exceptional living experiences.

Aside from everything announced, Disney has unveiled new information on this property coming soon. Further details indicate that Splash Mountain references will be made throughout this new Disney property.

According to the official Storyliving by Disney site, there will be a ranch-themed dog park called Laughing Place Ranch. The “equestrian-themed” dog park will “be a favorite destination for “Man’s Best Friend.” The location will boast “rustic, ranchero-style play structures, especially for four-legged friends, and separate play areas will make this location ideal for your pet.

