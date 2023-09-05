Disney Star Ashley Tisdale Faces $600,000 Lawsuit

High School Musical (2006) and Suite Life of Zack and Cody (2005-2008) star Ashley Tisdale is facing a massive lawsuit for loss of wages and medical bills due to an incident that occurred in 2022.

Ashley Tisdale is one of the most beloved faces from the Disney Channel in the 2000s. She first gained mainstream success playing Maddie Fitzpatrick in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. However, she gave her breakout performance in High School Musical as Sharpay Evans alongside Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Corbin Bleu. She would continue to play the character in the sequels High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008).

Since then, she has continued her career as an entrepreneur, singer, and voice actress, playing Candace Lynn in Phineas and Ferb (2007-present) and earning a Daytime Emmy nomination for her performance as Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch (2013-2014). However, she was most recently in the news for unfortunate legal reasons.

Ashley Tisdale is Being Sued for Allegedly Causing a Car Accident

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, a woman is suing Ashley Tisdale over a car accident on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA, in September of 2022. The woman’s attorney, Michael R. Parker, reported that his client was waiting in the left turn lane when Tisdale changed lanes and collided with the car. Furthermore, Tisdale “made a big fuss” and “called her names.”

The woman is suing Tisdale for injuries she allegedly received from the accident, wage loss, property damage, loss of love and protection, and medical expenses totaling $140,000. Parker states that he and his client demanded $600,000 from Tisdale, but she rejected it.

Because of the rejection, the woman feels her only option is to sue. Representatives for Ashley Tisdale have stated that there was never an aggressive exchange between the two women; they simply exchanged information and went their separate ways. A trial is set for February 2025.

At this point, it’s honestly hard to take a side in this situation. While what has happened to the woman is awful, there is no proof open to the public to say what happened happened. On the other hand, Tisdale’s representatives never denied she caused the accident, only that she never said any harsh words. Hopefully, this works out in a way that is fair for all parties involved.

What’s your favorite Ashley Tisdale performance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!