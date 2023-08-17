Disney Channel Star Arrested for Possessing Deadly Weapon

In a recent interview with The Vulnerable Podcast starring Christy Carlson Romano, former Disney Channel star Isaak Presley recounted getting arrested twice.

Presley starred as Ethan Diaz alongside Jenna Ortega (Harley) and Ariana Greenblatt (Daphne) on the Disney Channel sitcom Stuck in the Middle. The show aired for three seasons, from 2016 to 2018, and is now available to stream on Disney+. He also had a recurring role, Bobby Popko, on the Netflix series Fuller House.

Unlike most Disney Channel stars, Presley didn’t stick with the House of Mouse. He briefly appeared in two episodes of Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn on rivaling Nickelodeon. The actor later stepped onto the silver screen with roles in A History of Radness (2015), One Nation Under God (2020), and Hubie Halloween (2020).

Like his Stuck in the Middle costars, Presley doesn’t cling to the squeaky clean Disney Channel image. In this clip shared by @thevulnerablepodcast, the actor discussed getting arrested – twice:

Presley’s most recent arrest took place in January. He was driving with a friend, who allegedly had a warrant for an unpaid ticket. Because of the warrant, a police officer pulled them over.

“They could search the car, found this knife,” Presley said. “They were like, ‘Is this knife yours?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ They put me in handcuffs, and they took me to jail.”

“I had also gotten arrested at 17; that one was a f**k up,” he added. “I’ll 100% take accountability for it… I hurt myself, and that was it.”

Though Presley didn’t explain the reason for that arrest, he said it didn’t make the news at the time. The star further discussed his struggles with addiction and difficulties as a child actor in the full-length podcast:

Presley previously opened up about his battle with addiction in a 2021 Instagram story.

“The past year has been very difficult,” he wrote. “I’ve been on my own navigating throuhg [sic.] life. I’ve mistreated people, I’ve dealt with addictions, I’ve had a self identity problem and have been everything but the Isaak that many have come to adore and rely on.”

“Growing up is stressful and complicated and it is not an excuse to be a piece of sh-t,” Presley added. “Recently I’ve been finding myself again. I’ve been clean, surrounding myself by positivity, and diving into my work. I’m truly sorry to those I have hurt. This is Isaak to anyone I’ve affected, I do not want forgiveness I just want you to know everyone of you have inspired me to be that bright eyed happy kid again. It’s tough but I’m working on it everyday.”

Were you a Stuck in the Middle fan? Share your favorite memories of the show with Inside the Magic in the comments.