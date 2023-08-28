Disney Star Tragically Arrested, Fans Stunned at Unrecognizable Mug Shot

Many Hollywood stars that we know and love once began their career with Disney, and we have seen many of them speak out on their experience with the company, as well as what it was like growing up in the spotlight of Mickey Mouse.

Stars like Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana), Demi Lovato (Sonny with a Chance), and Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverley Place) have all discussed the ups and downs that came with their careers, and lately, Even Stevens, Kim Possible, and Cadet Kelly star Christy Carlson Romano has been making a lot of YouTube videos regarding her time with Disney.

She has discussed why she no longer speaks with co-star Shia LaBeouf anymore and some of the pressures she felt while on set. For example, the Disney star released a new video titled “How I Lost All My Money,” and Romano got pretty candid with her viewers on the struggles she faced in Hollywood altogether.

For some, the spotlight was highly beneficial, and a positive experience, but the stardom at such a young age did pay the price for others. Miley Cyrus is a former Disney star who many know of and one who has been highly controversial in mainstream media in the past. Though she has gone on to have a music and acting career beyond Disney, Miley Cyrus is best known in the Disney community for playing Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana in the Disney Channel original series Hannah Montana.

Since the show ended, Miley has shown nods to her alter ego. However, she recently opened up on how difficult it was to grow up in the spotlight and feel the need to have multiple versions of characters of herself. Since Hannah Montana was also someone who toured for her music, Miley truly embodied the character, and for many fans, Hannah Montana was just as real of a person as Miley was.

Once Hannah Montana celebrated its 15 year anniversary, Miley said that she was able to make peace with Disney and find “gratitude” for the character she created and the positive things that it brought into her life.

But Miley isn’t the only Hannah Montana to suffer.

Just recently, Deadline reported on Mitchel Musso, best known for playing Oliver Oken in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, was arrested in Texas.

The publication continued, “The actor spent some time in jail at Rockwall, TX after he was charged with “public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license and violating a promise to appear notice.”

The reason for all of this drama, however, was so small, but ended up turning into a catastrophe.

Musso was reportedly released on a $1,000 bond after being arrested following an incident at a food market that had the former Disney star allegedly stealing potato chips. According to the outlet staffers had asked Musso to pay for the snack and he “became verbally abusive” and ended up “walking off.”

As we mentioned, Musso starred in Hannah Montana for four seasons playing Miley Cyrus’ best friend Oliver. The actor reprised his role in 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie. Musso would also voice Jeremy Johnson in the animated series Phineas and Ferb. In 2010, Musso would go on to star in the DisneyXD series Pair of Kings for the first two seasons.

Pop Base Tweeted a photo of Musso’s mug shot, which has him looking unrecognizable to Disney fans.

“‘Hannah Montana’ star Mitchel Musso was arrested this weekend in Texas over public drunkenness, stealing a bag of chips and more, TMZ reports.”

‘Hannah Montana’ star Mitchel Musso was arrested this weekend in Texas over public drunkenness, stealing a bag of chips and more, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/8JVX5U8tyN — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 27, 2023

Other Disney Star Arrests

Musso is not the first Disney Channel star to end up in jail.

Former Disney Channel actor Orlando Brown, who played Eddie Thomas on the Disney Channel TV show That’s So Raven from 2003 to 2007, was recently arrested with a domestic violence charge.

He was arrested last year and faced a misdemeanor charge of “domestic violence – cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force.”

The mugshot, released by local law enforcement, shows the 35-year-old former actor smiling. He also has a tattoo on his neckline of former TV co-star Raven-Symoné. This tattoo was first seen in his 2018 mug shot.

Officers from the Lima Police Department had responded to a call about a “fight in progress,” which involved Orlando’s brother, Matthew. Orlando was staying at Matthew’s home at the time because he was reportedly homeless. According to the police, Matthew had claimed that Orlando became “crazy,” accused him of raping his wife, and tried to attack him with a broken-off knife blade and hammer. However, Orlando wasn’t able to strike Matthew and eventually put down these weapons.

Do you think that the Disney Channel has a negative effect on its stars as they grow up?