Corbin Bleu Dazzles at Broadway Backwards

At Broadway Backwards 2023, an annual benefit concert hosted by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Disney alum Corbin Bleu proved that life is a Cabaret with his performance of “Mein Herr.”

Bleu first garnered fame as Chad Danforth in High School Musical (2006) alongside Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, and Monique Coleman. He would continue to play the character for both of the movie’s sequels.

Since then, he has appeared in many TV shows and a surprising amount of horror movies. But more than anything, Bleu has made his home on the stage.

Corbin Bleu has appeared in numerous theatre productions across the United States and has appeared on Broadway multiple times. His roles have included Usnavi in In The Heights (2010), Jesus in Godspell (2012), Ted Hanover in Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical (2016), and Bill Calhoun/Lucentio in Kiss Me, Kate (2019).

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Backwards 2023

Broadway Backwards is a benefit concert held annually at the New Amsterdam Theatre by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to raise money in support of LGBT+ youth around the country. The catch is that each cast member performs a song they wouldn’t typically perform, often reversing genders.

This year, the event raised a record-breaking $765,069.

One of the night’s biggest highlights was Corbin Bleu singing the Liza Minelli classic “Mein Herr” from Cabaret (1972).

His performance and all of the dancers behind him make an excellent case for an entire gender-reversed production to make its way to the Great White Way.

Another highlight was Disney legend Lea Salonga, known for her vocal performances as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin (1992) and Fa Mulan from Mulan (1998), singing “Love Who You Love” from A Man of No Importance.

Corbin Bleu and Lea Salonga were not the only Disney alumni performing at Broadway Backwards 2023. Wayne Brady, F. Murray Abraham, Eden Espinosa, Ali Stroker, and Paul Vogt have all appeared in Disney movies and shows. Bonnie Milligan is also connected to Disney through her Princess Medley performance on YouTube with Laura Osnes.

