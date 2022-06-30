Vanessa Hudgens Returns to ‘High School Musical’ Roots

Vanessa Hudgens has returned to East High!

Vanessa Hudgens, who is best known for her role as Gabriella in the beloved Disney franchise High School Musical, has gone on to have a successful film career, starring in movies like Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012), tick, tick… BOOM! (2021), Bad Boys for Life (2020), and The Princess Switch (2018).

But, none of those have surpassed the popularity of High School Musical (2006), High School Musical 2 (2007), and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008).

While many Disney fans have long hoped for a High School Musical 4, the closest that has happened is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which is a Disney+ favorite that takes a look at East High after Troy, Gabriella, and all their friends have moved on.

Just recently, however, we got to see Vanessa Hudgens return to East High.

User @etalkctv shared the video on TikTok.

Vanessa Hudgens just returned to East High and our 2006 selves couldn't be happier 🥲 How many of you still have faith that we'll recieve the HSM4 we deserve?

As you can see in the video, Vanessa Hudgens returned to East High to make a video of where it all began.

The popular High School Musical franchise starred Zac Efron (Troy Bolton), Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans), and Lucas Grabiel (Ryan Evans).

While High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is getting ready to drop Season 3, there has been indication from Vanessa Hudgens at this point that the actress would like to reprise her role as Gabriella in the series as a guest-star. However, Corbin Blue is set to join the cast this season reprising his original role of Chad.

Disney’s official description of High School Musical reads:

Troy (Zac Efron) is best known as the player who keeps the East High basketball team on the scoreboard. Of course, life isn’t always about athletics, though, and as Troy slam-dunks on the boards, beautiful and brainy Garbiella (Vanessa Anne Hudgens) is raising the school’s reputation as the key member of its highly successful academic team. Despite their outgoing natures, no one would ever peg Troy and Gabriella as theatre types. When word gets out that this popular pair has decided to audition for the school’s musical, the students of East High are about to learn an important lesson in teamwork… while gearing up for a performance that will have their audience dancing in the aisles.

What do you think of this video of Vanessa Hudgens at East High? Let us know in the comments!