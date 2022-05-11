Zac Efron Speaks Out Regarding Possible ‘High School Musical’ Reboot

Zac Efron is best known for his roles in Hairspray, Baywatch, The Greatest Showman, and, of course, the High School Musical franchise.

Disney Channel’s High School Musical (2006) quickly became a fan-favorite film, even having gone on to release two more films — High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3 (2008). The popular High School Musical franchise starred Zac Efron (Troy Bolton), Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans), and Lucas Grabiel (Ryan Evans).

And more recently, Disney+ revived the High School Musical franchise by releasing a Disney+ Original, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

But could we have a fourth film in the works? Zac Efron hopes so!

In a new interview with E! News about Efron’s upcoming film Firestarter, the High School Musical star was asked if he was open to a High School Musical reboot or a fourth film, to which Efron said:

“Of course. I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

Unfortunately, at this time Disney has not confirmed a fourth film or a reboot, but knowing Zac Efron is on board gives us hope!

High School Musical is currently streaming on Disney+. If you’ve never seen the film, the official description reads:

Troy and Gabriella meet unexpectedly during their winter vacation without knowing that Gabriella is transferring to East High — Troy’s school. There, Gabriella and Troy are encouraged to audition for the new school musical, rivaling the talented siblings Sharpay and Ryan. As they overcome their fear of trying out for the play, they have the whole school challenge the status quo.

Do you want to see a fourth High School Musical film or a reboot? Let us know in the comments below.