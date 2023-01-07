‘Peter Pan’ Takes Broadway In a Bumbling New Direction

The British comedy ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’ will be hitting Broadway this Spring.

Six years ago, the Mischief Theater Company arrived on Broadway from Britain with “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a madcap comedy about a hapless amateur theater company attempting to stage a whodunit.

That show was a success, with outlandish physical comedy that led to a Tony Award for best set. A national tour was also successful, and production has since been running Off-Broadway.

Now, the Mischief Theatre Company is hitting Broadway again. This time, with Peter Pan. It’s going to be a sort of sequel in which the same theater company attempts to stage J.M. Barrie’s beloved play about a boy who doesn’t grow up.

‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’ will be on Broadway for only 16 1/2 weeks. Performances start on March 17 and will open on April 19 at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theater.

The company’s website says, “In Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the team behind the Tony Award®-winning global hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, bring their trademark comic mayhem to the J.M. Barrie classic Peter Pan.”

“The much-loved members of The Cornley Drama Society once again battle against technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes on their way to Neverland with hilarious and disastrous results.”

This fictional theater company is taking on a much more ambitious production. This time there’s flying, crocodiles and a revolving stage.

Of course, they put on the play with the same crazy and disastrous results. Audiences will get to see more behind the scenes into what’s going on with the characters, as well as all the slapstick and quite amusing comedy.

This theatre company has already had a rich production history.

It opened at a small theater in London in 2013, toured Britain in 2014, ran in London’s West End over the Christmas seasons in 2015 and 2016, and was adapted for a BBC television special in 2016.

Would you want to see this version of ‘Peter Pan’? Let us know in the comments.