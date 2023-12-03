Macaulay Culkin Returns to ‘Home Alone’ in Tears, Catherine O’Hara Joins

During the holiday season, there are a few films that many who celebrate Christmas will watch over and over again.

Classics like It’s a Wonderful Life offer timeless messages of hope and gratitude, while Elf infuses humor and joy into the holiday season with Will Ferrell’s hilarious antics as Buddy the Elf. A Christmas Carol has been adapted in various forms over the years, each iteration capturing the essence of redemption and goodwill. The enchanting stop-motion animation of The Polar Express takes viewers on a magical train ride to the North Pole, emphasizing the importance of belief.

Meanwhile, Love Actually weaves together interconnected love stories against the backdrop of Christmas in London, creating a heartwarming ensemble piece. These films, among others, have become cherished traditions, spreading holiday cheer and capturing the true essence of Christmas.

According to one publication, while The Grinch takes the top spot for the most popular Disney film of all time, coming in a close second is the infamous Home Alone.

Home Alone is a beloved Christmas classic that has stood the test of time since its release in 1990. Directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, the film follows the misadventures of Kevin McCallister, a young boy mistakenly left behind when his family goes on vacation for the holidays. Played by the iconic Macaulay Culkin, Kevin must defend his home from two burglars, portrayed by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, using a series of inventive and comical booby traps. Who knew paint cans could do so much damage?

The film’s success can be attributed to its perfect blend of holiday charm, slapstick humor, and heartwarming moments. Macaulay Culkin’s charismatic performance as the resourceful Kevin endeared him to audiences, making him a household name. The film’s memorable quotes, especially Kevin’s iconic scream, “Ahhhhh!” when he slaps on aftershave, have become ingrained in pop culture.

Home Alone not only became the highest-grossing comedy film of its time but also garnered critical acclaim for its entertaining storyline and lively performances. Its success led to several sequels, although the original remains a timeless holiday classic that continues to be enjoyed by audiences of all ages, fostering a sense of nostalgia and festive joy every Christmas season.

The film made $476.7 million, which is astonishing considering it had an $18 million budget.

The success of the first film led to Home Alone 2: Lost in New York which was the 1992 sequel. Directed again by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes (the dream team), the film reunites the original cast, with Macaulay Culkin reprising his role as Kevin McCallister. The story follows Kevin as he accidentally boards the wrong plane and finds himself alone in New York City while his family vacations in Florida.

In the Big Apple, Kevin once again faces off against the bumbling burglars Harry and Marv, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. This time, the setting changes to the bustling streets of New York, where Kevin explores iconic landmarks such as the Plaza Hotel and Central Park. The film introduces new characters, including a toymaker portrayed by Tim Curry and a pigeon lady played by Brenda Fricker.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York achieved commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1992. Despite facing criticism for its reliance on the first film’s premise, it has become a festive staple during the holiday season.

Because of the utter success of Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin became a household name.

During his childhood and adolescence, Culkin appeared in several other films, including Uncle Buck, My Girl, and The Good Son. His performances were often praised for his natural talent and on-screen charisma.

As Culkin transitioned into adulthood, he faced challenges in maintaining the same level of success. He took a hiatus from acting but returned with roles in independent films such as Party Monster and Saved!. Despite his early fame, he opted for a more private lifestyle and stayed away from the Hollywood spotlight.

He then married his now-wife Brenda Song, and they have two children together.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Culkin would be joining the greats, getting a star on the walk of fame on December 1st. This is a great honor for anyone in Hollywood, and for Macaulay, it certainly was no different. He was joined by his film mom, Catherine O’Hara (Beetlejuice, Schitts Creek), when he broke down in tears thanking everyone in his life.

E! News (@enews) shared a heartwarming photo of the two in the same pose, decades apart.

She didn’t forget Kevin this time. 🥺❤️ Catherine O’Hara reunites and honors #HomeAlone co-star Macaulay Culkin during his Hollywood #WalkofFame ceremony. (📷: Getty)

The two were able to return to the Home Alone franchise during this emotional reunion. The post was filled with many commenters feeling sentimental about the photos, stating that Home Alone will always be a Christmas staple.

Are you a fan of Home Alone? Do you watch it every Christmas season?