Macaulay Culkin’s Return to ‘Home Alone’ Trends on Social Media

Home Alone (1990) is one of the most beloved Christmas classics ever. The same can be said about its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), which many fans consider superior to the original 1990 film.

Unfortunately, it was all downhill after Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) got lost in the Big Apple, where he had to fend off the Sticky Bandits (formerly known as the Wet Bandits), Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) once again.

Why are those two original films so good? Well, they have all the magical ingredients needed to make a Christmas classic: hilarious antics, a hero you can root for, equally memorable villains, heart-warming family themes, an excellent score, and a solid idea.

It also helps that they were directed by Chris Columbus, who went on to direct Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), which are arguably two of the more Christmassy entries in the Wizarding World film series.

That said, fans would love to see the 43-year-old actor return to the franchise. Never say never — now that Home Alone is owned by Disney, we may get a legacy sequel that sees the return of Macaulay Culkin and Sticky Bandits actors Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. Deep down, though, no one really wants that to happen — Home Sweet Home Alone is still painfully fresh in our memories. And though Culkin only played Kevin in two films, he did return in a Google ad in 2018 ad that’s now resurfaced online ahead of the Holiday season.

The ad has been re-shared by Historic Vids on X (formerly known as Twitter), which has amassed a staggering 20.1 million views in just four days since the upload:

Macaulay Culkin returns 30 years later as Kevin McCallister from ‘Home Alone’ in Google ad

Macaulay Culkin returns 30 years later as Kevin McCallister from 'Home Alone' in Google ad pic.twitter.com/pefi7q7B0g — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 16, 2023

One user says:

“What a brilliant commercial[.] Brings back childhood memories of the original film”

What a brilliant commercial 😭 Brings back childhood memories of the original film — June (@june93_) November 17, 2023

Another sums up the ad, saying:

McCallister is back in the family home – alone – and he’s having a wonderful time until 9pm, but to prevent the drama of the original film he simply asks his Google Home Hub to ‘Begin Operation Kevin’, which sets all his booby traps into motion and the would-be burglars think better of it.

McCallister is back in the family home – alone – and he's having a wonderful time until 9pm, but to prevent the drama of the original film he simply asks his Google Home Hub to 'Begin Operation Kevin', which sets all his booby traps into motion and the would-be burglars think… — chantroimoi (@chantroimoi11) November 17, 2023

Per Disney+, here’s the synopsis for Home Alone:

Eight-year-old Kevin McAllister has become the man of the house, overnight! Accidentally left behind when his family rushes off on a Christmas vacation, Kevin gets busy decorating the house for the holidays. But he’s not decking the halls with tinsel and holly. Two bumbling burglars are trying to break in, and Kevin’s rigging a bewildering battery of of booby traps to welcome them!

Check out the “special look” Home Alone trailer from Disney below:

All six Home Alone movies are now streaming on Disney+, where you can enjoy plenty of other Christmas classics such as Die Hard (1988), The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), and Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009).