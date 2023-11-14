‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Is Returning to Theaters With a Big Twist

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) is one of the most heart-warming pastimes for many families over the Holidays. Not only is it a wonderful re-telling of Charles Dicken’s timeless literary masterpiece published in 1843, it’s easily the best Muppets film, without contest.

The film is also a great way for younger audiences to discover the meaning behind A Christmas Carol (1843), whose lessons about being thankful and taking nothing for granted and themes of great hardship remain as relevant today as they were 180 years ago.

The Muppet Christmas Carol brings even more whimsy than its literary counterpart or any of the many small or big screen iterations that have come before (and after) it, which ought to be no surprise considering it features the likes of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy!

Though there’s no shortage of Christmas classics, whether it’s Die Hard (1988), Home Alone (1990), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), or The Polar Express (2004). But the Muppet’s most merry outing often finds itself at the top of most Christmas movie lists.

Michael Caine’s merry-less miser may lack the edge of the version in the novella, or the many other performances, whether George C Scott or Patrick Stewart, or even Jim Carrey’s version in Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009); however, he remains among the most memorable.

This is, after all, a children’s film. One doesn’t partake in its festivities to judge the performances on display — The Muppet Christmas Carol is all about the romance and the adventure, the sense of Christmas spirit. Three of them, to be precise.

And then, of course, there are the songs, of which there are many. “Marley and Marley,” “Bless Us All,” “One More Sleep ‘Til Christmas.” Can you name, from the top of your head, any other Christmas classic with as much in the way of merry music as this one?

We can all agree then that The Muppet Christmas Carol is an indisputable classic. Which is why it may also come as no surprise to learn that the film is being re-released into theaters this Christmas season; this time, however, with a wonderfully festive twist!

The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert

The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert is returning to UK theaters and several other events venues, where it will be, as the title states, presented in concert while a live orchestra performs the beloved musical soundtrack alongside the film.

The venues include, but are not limited to, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Sheffield, Liverpool, Birmingham, and, of course, the home of Charles Dickens himself, London. The performances start on November 26 and will run until December 20.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, be sure to visit the official website.

As per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for The Muppet Christmas Carol:

Tis the season for love, laughter and one of the most cherished stories of all time. Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Michael Caine gives a performance that’s anything but “bah, humbug” as greedy, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge. One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes — and his heart — to the true meaning of Christmas.

It stars Kermit the Frog/Bob Cratchit (Steve Whitmire), Miss Piggy/Emily Cratchit (Frank Oz), The Great Gonzo/Charles Dickens/Narrator (Dave Goelz), Fozzie Bear/Fozziewig (Frank Oz), and Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine).

The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Cut, which features the restored song “When Love Is Gone,” is now streaming on Disney+.

Another Christmas classic is also making its way into theaters this year. Elf: The Musical (2010) will soon arrive on stage at Dominion Theater in London’s West End.

