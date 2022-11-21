Is Disney Working on a Sequel to ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’?

To even ask whether or not Disney is working on a sequel to The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) will likely upset some fans. After all, the 1992 Christmas classic is beloved by many, and for 30 years has remained untampered with — unless you include the extended cut that’s soon to be released on Disney+ for the film’s 30th anniversary.

But in a time where Disney is churning out sequels to many ’90s classics, whether in the form of a film or a television show on Disney+, it’s only reasonable to ask the question. Last year, Home Sweet Home Alone (2021) broke onto the streaming service, and more recently, the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 (2022), was finally conjured up.

And now, The Santa Clauses (2022), the follow-up to The Santa Clause Trilogy, with Tim Allen back in the big red boots, has arrived just in time for a Christmas, while Disenchanted (2022) has also magically appeared on there too. Is there any stopping these straight-to-streaming sequels?

Either way, this does have us wondering whether or not Disney is secretly working on a sequel to The Muppet Christmas Carol. We know what you’re thinking — the film is inspired by the 1843 Charles Dickens novel. As such, could Disney even make a sequel? Well, never say never!

But you’ll be glad to know that there’s nothing in the works — as far as we know, anyway. And though it’s incredibly unlikely that a film based on a novel will get a sequel of any kind, these days, all bets are off where sequels are concerned. If there’s money to be made, Disney will be there!

So, for now, we can all relax and look forward to The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Cut! In other words, there’s no need for any bah-humbugs just yet.

As per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for The Muppets Christmas Carol:

Tis the season for love, laughter and one of the most cherished stories of all time. Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Michael Caine gives a performances that’s anything but “bah, humbug” as greedy, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge. One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes — and his heart — to the true meaning of Christmas.

It stars Kermit the Frog/Bob Cratchit (Steve Whitmire), Miss Piggy/Emily Cratchit (Frank Oz), The Great Gonzo/Charles Dickens/Narrator (Dave Goelz), Fozzie Bear/Fozziewig (Frank Oz), and Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine).

The Muppets Christmas Carol Extended Cut will be released on Disney+ on December 11. The new version of the film will feature the restored song “When Love Is Gone”.

Would you like to see a sequel to The Muppet Christmas Carol? Let us know in the comments down below!