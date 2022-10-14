Disney has modified the release date for the highly anticipated sequel ‘Disenchanted,’ but is this change really that bad?

Fans had waited 15 years to learn more about the story of Giselle and Robert Philip after the characters captivated the hearts of millions in 2007 when Enchanted was released. While Disney announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated sequel during Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this year, the company has decided to change the release date, previously scheduled for November 24, 2022.

While these changes often mean fans will have to anxiously wait for the film’s premiere for even longer, the recent change was actually for the best, as Disenchanted is now scheduled to premiere on November 18, per a Disney press release, almost a whole week ahead of its original schedule!