‘Hocus Pocus’ Star Under Fire AGAIN After “Racist” Tweet

Ahead of the September 30 release of Hocus Pocus 2 (2022) on Disney+, one Sanderson Sister is stirring up some trouble. Just days after going viral for a transphobic Tweet, Hocus Pocus (1993) star Bette Midler is again facing public backlash.

Midler, who was recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021, has been vocal on Twitter in defense of women’s rights. The Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade last month, leading to abortion bans in over a dozen states. On July 5, Midler shared a controversial digitally altered photo of the Supreme Court justices:

In the photo, justices that voted to overturn Roe v. Wade are dressed in traditional Islamic garments and fake beards, while the three dissenters appear unedited. Images like this one are typically used to imply that the United States is headed towards stricter, religious-inspired laws, like Sharia in the Muslim faith.

However, fans were quick to point out that most facets of Sharia Law allow for abortion up to a certain point, making the comparison inaccurate and offensive. @IronStache wrote:

Really no need to drag Islam. — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) July 5, 2022

Charlotte Clymer, a politically active writer, also replied to Midler, asking her to reconsider her position:

You know, Bette, we have an entire cultural and political apparatus of Christofascists here in the U.S. that are attempting to dominate every area of public life, and meanwhile, every Muslim American in Congress is pro-choice and pro-LGBTQ. What does this say to them? — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) July 5, 2022

Another fan, @literallysofie, was more directly frustrated with Midler, calling the Tweet Islamophobic and racist, as well as referencing Midler’s earlier transphobic Tweet:

you're like convinced that your unfunny liberal shitposting is some kind of higher level ex-patriotic contrarianism project but you're actually just overtly transphobic, islamophobic, and racist — sofie halili (@literallysofie) July 6, 2022

Midler, a New York City resident and Tony Award winner, hasn’t commented on the allegations that the photo is racist or Islamophobic but remains active on Twitter at the time of the publishing of this article.

The first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 came out just over a week ago, leaving fans hoping for more news about the upcoming release. Midler has assured fans the film is “pretty great!”

More on Hocus Pocus 2

The long-awaited spooky sequel to Hocus Pocus sees Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the iconic Sanderson Sisters. A Disney press release states:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.

Are you excited for Hocus Pocus 2? Let us know in the comments.