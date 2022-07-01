‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Shatters Huge ‘Mandalorian’ Record For Disney+

Since 2019, notably, an entire catalog of Star Wars and MCU movies, including the nine-film Skywalker Saga and the entire Avengers Infinity Saga, have been added to the popular platform, which has exceeded all subscriber expectations.

Both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars have released numerous Disney+ Original series in addition to their feature films. Star Wars, for instance, has given fans two seasons of The Mandalorian, two animated series — Star Wars: Visions and Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch — Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett.

But its undeniably “Mando” that has become the cornerstone of the Disney+ platform. The series — which introduced Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) and bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to the Star Wars universe — quickly skyrocketed up the charts and is now gearing up for its third season, which will see the returns of Djarin, Grogu, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and more.

When the trailer for the show’s two prior seasons dropped, both “saw 35 million first day views each,” a recent article noted. This was a record for Disney+.

Now, however, upcoming Disney+ Original movie, Hocus Pocus 2, has shattered that record. The Hollywood Reporter shared, that “the first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 conjured up big numbers for Disney+, drawing 43.6 million views in its first 24 hours.”

The report went on to note that, in addition to shattering the record previously held by The Mandalorian, it “outperformed such high-profile Disney+ branded content as The Book of Boba Fett (23 million)…and [Pixar Animation Studios’ film] Luca (28 million).”

The highly anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus (1993) is releasing 29 years after the original movie, which is a Halloween favorite for many.

The core trio of Salem witches — Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson), Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson), and Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson) — will all appear in Hocus Pocus 2, which is due to hit the Disney+ streaming platform on September 30, 2022.

Although few details are known about the plot of the Hocus Pocus sequel film, one idea could have been revealed in an October 2020 Disney Books Instagram post about Hocus Pocus & the All New Sequel:

Twenty-five years later, Max and Allison’s seventeen-year-old daughter, Poppy, finds herself face-to-face with the Sanderson sisters in all their sinister glory. When Halloween celebrations don’t quite go as planned, it’s a race against time as Poppy and her friends fight to save her family and all of Salem from the witches’ latest vile scheme.

The official description of Hocus Pocus reads:

You’re in for a devil of a time when three outlandishly wild witches — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — return from 17th century Salem after they’re accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters. It’s a night full of zany fun and comic chaos once the tricky 300-year-old trio set out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth…but first they must get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat.

You can watch the full trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 below:

