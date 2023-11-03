3 Versions of ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ You Never Knew About!

Despite being the umpteenth version of the original 1843 literary classic by Charles Dickens, whether televised or theatrical, The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) is among the best.

Disney is often accused of ruining big franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel, but there’s no denying it knows how to handle the more festive properties — after all, the 2009 Jim Carrey version of A Christmas Carol from director Robert Zemeckis is widely considered the best and the most faithful big-screen iteration of Dicken’s work (that said, Disney’s latest Home Alone sequel is pretty bad).

Related: Macaulay Culkin’s Return to ‘Home Alone’ Trends on Social Media

The 1992 film is a retelling of the timeless classic by author Charles Dickens, who was also best known for other novels such as Oliver Twist, Great Expectations, and A Tale of Two Cities. However, this Disney rendition comes with a huge twist — it features the Muppets.

Beloved and iconic characters such as Kermit the Frog, Gonzo the Great, Fozzy Bear, Animal, and Miss Piggy add to the charm, while Michael Caine’s portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge gives the story the more human aspect readers will be more familiar with.

Here’s to hoping Disney never decides to make a sequel to this perfect film. But when you have three other versions of the beloved classic to keep you satisfied, who needs a sequel…

The Extended Cut of the Film

The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Cut features the restored song “When Love Is Gone,” which you’ll remember from the 1993 VHS version that followed the theatrical release.

This version has been streaming on Disney+ since last Christmas and can be found in the film’s “extras” section, where there’s an option to watch the cut with the restored song.

Related: The 5 Best ‘Harry Potter’ Movies to Watch During the Holidays

The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert

This Christmas, The Muppet Christmas Carol returns to theaters with a big twist. Several theaters and event venues in the UK will play the film in concert with a live orchestra.

Be sure to visit the official website for further information. Meanwhile, another festive flick has returned to the stage, as Elf: The Musical (2010) is now showing in London’s West End.

Related: 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch ‘Last Christmas’

The Muppet Christmas Carol Illustrated Book

Did you know there’s a relatively new illustrated version of the beloved film? From author Brooke Vitale, The Muppet Christmas Carol: The Illustrated Holiday Classic (2020) features stunning artwork from illustrator Luke Flowers.

Per Disney/Studio Press Books, here’s the synopsis:

“Christmas? Bah! Humbug!” Christmas is a season of peace, joy and love. But not for Ebeneezer Scrooge. Scrooge hates Christmas. But everything changes one snowy Christmas Eve when he receives a ghostly visit. Over the course of one magical night, Scrooge will come face-to-face with his past, present and future as three spirits — and a whole lot of Muppets — arrive to show him the error of his way. Narrated by the Great Gonzo as Charles Dickens — with a little help from Rizzo the Rat — this storybook stars Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit, Miss Piggy as Mrs Cratchit and the entire Muppets cast as they help Scrooge change his fate, open his heart and discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Another great thing about this version of the film is that it allows readers to take over narration from Gonzo the Great/Charles Dickens!

Related: Is ‘The Snowman’ Getting a Live-Action Remake?

Check out the trailer for The Muppet Christmas Carol below, per Disney Movies:

Per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis:

Tis the season for love, laughter and one of the most cherished stories of all time. Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Michael Caine gives a performance that’s anything but “bah, humbug” as greedy, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge. One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes — and his heart — to the true meaning of Christmas.

The Muppet Christmas Carol stars Kermit the Frog/Bob Cratchit (Steve Whitmire), Miss Piggy/Emily Cratchit (Frank Oz), The Great Gonzo/Charles Dickens/Narrator (Dave Goelz), Fozzie Bear/Fozziewig (Frank Oz), and Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine).

It’s now streaming on Disney+.

Related: Every Chris Columbus Christmas Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

There are plenty of other Christmas classics available on Disney+, too, such as Die Hard (1988), Home Alone (1990), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), and Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009). But if you aren’t precious about quality, there’s also The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978)!

What’s your favorite version of The Muppet Christmas Carol? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!