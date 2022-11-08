‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Extended Cut Is Heading to Disney+

It might be several weeks before Christmas arrives, but the mere mention of The Muppets Christmas Carol (1992) is enough to have anyone feeling festive. After all, it’s one of the many staple movie experiences of the season, along with the likes of It’s a Wonderful Life (1946), Home Alone (1990), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), and The Polar Express (2004).

Released in 1992, the merry musical combines the iconic Muppets characters with the classic 1843 novel from Charles Dickens, which has seen many cinematic and televised iterations since the first one in 1938. The Muppets Christmas Carol quickly became a Christmas classic in its own right, and 30 years later, remains just as popular and beloved by fans all around the world.

But now, an extended cut of the Christmas classic will be released on Disney+ in December! The new version of the film will feature the restored song “When Love Is Gone” — which was removed prior to the theatrical release as it was considered at the time too sad for young audiences — and will arrive just in time for the movie’s 30th anniversary.

The previously missing song in question never made it to theaters, however, it found its way onto VHS and DVD in the years thereafter, only to disappear again by the time the 2012 Blu-ray was released. Nevertheless, it remains beloved by many fans of the film, and it has been available to enjoy as an extra on Disney+.

Now, you’ll get to enjoy The Muppets Christmas Carol in all its glory, while also being reunited with Kermit the Frog/Bob Cratchit (Steve Whitmire), Miss Piggy/Emily Cratchit (Frank Oz), The Great Gonzo/Charles Dickens/Narrator (Dave Goelz), Fozzie Bear/Fozziewig (Frank Oz), and Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine).

As per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for The Muppets Christmas Carol:

Tis the season for love, laughter and one of the most cherished stories of all time. Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Michael Caine gives a performances that’s anything but “bah, humbug” as greedy, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge. One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes — and his heart — to the true meaning of Christmas.

The Muppets Christmas Carol Extended Cut will be released on Disney+ on December 11.

Are you excited for The Muppets Christmas Carol Extended Cut? Let us know in the comments down below!