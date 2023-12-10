‘Loki’ Season 3 Gets an Exciting Update From Producer

After the exciting conclusion of Loki season 2, fans are excited to see what direction the series will head in next. However, according to producer Kevin Wright, it may be different than fans expect.

Loki (2021-2023) is easily one of Marvel Studios’ most successful series. Beloved by audiences and critics, the second season is easily considered the high point of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023, alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). This is in large part due to excellent performances from the cast, including Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Ke Huy Quan (Ouroboros), and Tara Strong (Miss Minutes).

Naturally, fans are asking what’s next for the God of Stories. Well, if what producer Kevin Wright says is true, the series could be heading in a very exciting direction.

‘Loki’ Could Get the ‘Better Call Saul’ Treatment

Without spoiling anything, the end of Loki season 2 was pretty definitive. Still, it’s hard to say goodbye to one of the MCU’s most fascinating characters, as well as the Time Variance Authority, which has proven to be a great source for captivating characters. Frankly, producer Kevin Wright agrees, but there’s no need to rush it.

“I don’t think any of us would ever want to rush into a season three if there’s not a good story to tell,” said Wright in an interview with TV Line. “But I think this team could go off and tell other stories. Maybe it’s not Loki season three. Maybe there’s something we can continue to do at the TVA, and it’s like our Better Call Saul (2015-2022) to Loki’s Breaking Bad (2008-2013). That would be cool to me.”

This may not be exactly what fans want, but it’s still an exciting concept. The TVA is filled with so many interesting and deep characters that a series based on any of them would be a joy. Mobius M. Mobius is the most obvious choice, but following the journeys of Ravonna Renslayer or Hunter B-15 would be just as interesting.

This doesn’t even consider the other Loki variants. Sure, we got a taste of their origins in season one, but actually getting to see Old Loki, Kid Loki, or even Alligator Loki before they were sent to the Void at the end of time would make great television. Hopefully, we all live in a timeline where this is a reality.

The Future Remains Uncertain

While the idea of one or more Loki spin-offs is exciting, that doesn’t mean they will happen, especially since Kevin Wright admitted that he doesn’t “know the future of these characters in the MCU.” That being said, he would love other filmmakers to continue exploring the TVA.

“But I have to think,” said Wright, “with how people have really enjoyed this story, that other filmmakers are going to want to come in and continue to tell stories [in this world]. That would be my hope.”

Despite Marvel never confirming Loki season 3, it seems that they’ll likely move in that direction. Fans love the show, and Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel Studios wants to explore longer stories over multiple seasons instead of single miniseries, like WandaVision (2021) and Secret Invasion (2023).

Nothing is set in stone yet, but it does look like this isn’t the end of the TVA in the MCU since the story of Deadpool 3 (2024) revolves around the Multiverse and is rumored to feature the infamous organization.

Which character from Loki deserves their own series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!