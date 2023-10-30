New ‘Loki’ Teaser Spoils Major Mobius Plot Twist

From the get-go, the true identity of Owen Wilson’s by-the-books TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius has remained one of the central mysteries of Marvel Studios’ Loki spinoff, which is currently halfway through its second season on Disney+. But now, thanks to a spoilery new trailer, it looks like fans could be getting their answer sooner than expected.

The past lives of each of the TVA’s many Minutemen, analysts, generals, and judges have remained at the heart of Loki‘s narrative ever since Season 1 debuted on Disney’s streamer in June 2021, and it looks like Season 2 has some epic reveals in store as it continues to build to its fast-approaching finale.

While longtime MCU fans went into the show with an intimate understanding of Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) history, going from supervillain to self-sacrificial hero throughout the Infinity Saga, its supporting cast remained shrouded in mystery, having been plucked from various points on the Sacred Timeline by He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).

It’s important to note that we’ve gotten insights into the past lives of TVA in previous episodes, with Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane) getting a fleshed-out backstory in Loki Season 1, and Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casel) Hollywood star alter-ego, Brad Wolfe, taking center stage in the Season 2 episode, “Breaking Brad.” With the TVA’s employees now knowing they’re variants, many have an understandable desire to discover their “true” selves and the lives they’ve left behind on the Sacred Timeline.

As for Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), repairs and maintenance guru Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan), Casey (Eugene Cordero), and perhaps, most importantly, Mobius, things remain a little more uncertain. But thanks to a new sneak peek of next week’s episode, it appears that Marvel is hinting at a Groundhog Day-esque scenario where Loki will re-live moments throughout the season while also revealing the Sacred Timeline alter-egos of the TVA’s many employees.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Loki Season 2, Episode 4.

Given that last week’s Loki episode, titled “Heart of the TVA,” ended in a jaw-dropping cliffhanger following the explosion of the Temporal Loom and the instant spaghettification of Kang variant Victor Timely, Marvel has officially created a clean slate for what’s next in the series.

With the TVA having exploded, along with the Sacred Timeline itself, there’s no denying that the future of the MCU and the Multiverse looks bleak. However, newly released footage showed some specific plot points of the final two episodes that spoil some of the burning questions audiences might have, setting up what we can only assume is a last-minute fix-it as Loki works to undo the mess he’s created at the TVA.

Marvel Studios recently released a mid-season trailer for Loki Season 2, which features glimpses of Loki, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Mobius, O.B., and Co. game-planning how to fix the Temporal Look (again), and teases where exactly our main ensemble has landed following the destruction of the TVA.

Similar to Timely’s death in Episode 4, the trailer shows the TVA suffering a spaghettification effect. At the same time, the titular Asgardian trickster suddenly time-slips to what looks to be a Piranha Powersports store on what is presumably the Sacred Timeline. Here, a highly-anticipated moment is spoiled: Mobius’ real identity as a Jet-Ski salesman, where he tries to persuade a Loki he doesn’t remember into buying an ATV.

However, this scene is intercut with Mobius working alongside Loki and the gang back at the TVA, meaning the God of Mischief likely has tricks up his sleeve when encouraging Mobius to recall his life as an analyst. During this scene, which looks like a TVA office, eagle-eyed viewers might also notice Hunter B-15 wearing non-TVA attire, indicating this is possibly a different variant from the timeline.

The clip ends with an unusually spoiler-filled moment, hinting that Timely may get a second chance at life, fixing the Temporal Loom and saving the TVA as he walks out onto the Sacred Timeline. If he succeeds this time around, Loki might be able to correct some of his prior mistakes from Episode 4, though it still doesn’t explain his not-so-fixed place on the timeline and his recurring time-slipping.

Check out the full mid-season trailer (via @LokiOfficial on X) below:

You won't believe what's coming. Catch up on Episode 4 of #Loki Season 2, before a new episode arrives this Thursday at 6PM PT on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lOnho4Nkfm — Loki (@LokiOfficial) October 30, 2023

Loki has not-so-subtly alluded to Mobius’ past in previous episodes, with the analyst often browsing Jet-Ski magazines, sipping on 90s-era sodas, and rocking a killer ‘stache that looks like it’s been pulled directly from a cheesy family sit-com. Episode 5 could expand on his personal life as well, with the trailer showing Mobius at what is, presumably, his suburban house, complete with children’s toys scattered over the lawn.

Could Mobius have a spouse and kids on the Sacred Timeline? Well, it’s hard to say, but it sure looks like he left something important behind when he was plucked from his reality and chosen to work at the TVA. His tense conversation with Brad and unwillingness to peek into his own life on Sacred Timeline already set up this reveal, and it’ll be interesting to see if Mobius will reach an ultimatum of sorts, where he has to either choose to stay with Loki and the TVA or return to his appropriate point on the timeline.

Only time will tell, but hopefully, we’ll get to see Mobius whipping around on a Jet-Ski sooner rather than later.

The next episode of Loki arrives on Disney+ this Thursday, November 2, at 6 p.m. PT.

