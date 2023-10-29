Jonathan Majors’ Accuser’s Arrest Called “A Publicity Stunt”

In a strange turn for the Jonathan Majors assault case, his accuser was arrested days before the trial was set. However, the action has been criticized, with one expert dismissing it as “a publicity stunt.”

When his career began, it seemed nothing could stop actor Jonathan Majors. After receiving critical acclaim and an Emmy Nomination for his performance in Lovecraft Country (2020), Majors would continue to show the same level of skill and success with roles in Devotion (2022), Creed III (2023), and Magazine Dreams (2023).

Soon, Majors was thrust even more into the limelight after being cast as Kang the Conqueror for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has since played variants of the iconic villain in Loki (2022-present) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). He is expected to continue playing the character in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

But after a promising start to his career, things have taken a turn for the worse after Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on assault, strangulation, and harassment charges from a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Since the March Arrest, Majors has lost multiple roles, a commercial deal with the US Army, and representation.

There have also been numerous accusations toward Jabbari, claiming that she was the one who assaulted Majors. On top of that, Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has claimed they have footage proving that Jabbari was not harmed. These accusations took their strangest turn when Grace Jabbari was arrested right before the case was scheduled for November 29.

Jonathan Majors Accuser Arrested, Won’t Be Prosecuted

After being arrested in March, Jonathan Majors’ defense team filed a cross-complaint against Grace Jabbari, his accuser, in June after declaring that they had evidence she was the one who had assaulted Majors.

On October 25, Jabbari was arrested for these charges by the NYPD. Along with her attorney, Ross Kramer, Jabbari was held in custody for an hour and a half as the NYPD filled out paperwork for a desk appearance ticket, directing her to return to court at a future date to be arraigned.

Despite the arrest, no charges were made, and the District Attorney has elected not to prosecute Jabbari because the case “lacks prosecutorial merit.” According to Ross Kramer, the NYPD has not given a reason for her arrest. “We have not gotten a good answer from the NYPD about why they felt that they had to carry out that arrest.” Her arraignment date is now void.

“It’s unfortunate that someone who’s a survivor of domestic violence has to be treated like a perpetrator, has to spend an hour and a half at a police precinct for absolutely no reason,” said Kramer. “But Grace is a very strong and resilient person, and she was able to put it behind her, and now she’s gonna move on.”

The Grace Jabbari Arrest “Has Zero Legal Effect”

While Jonathan Majors’ defense may be appalled that Jabbari will not be prosecuted, an outside expert has a different view of the controversial action. Cary London, a Manhattan-based civil rights and criminal defense attorney, stated that he finds the entire situation surrounding the arrest unusual, particularly when it comes to the timing of the arrest.

“The arrest of Ms. Jabbari is a complete publicity stunt by the Defense Team behind Mr. Majors. In a domestic violence case, the NYPD will usually never make an arrest of the Complaining Witness, Ms. Jabbari, because it is viewed as retaliatory.”

The arrest is made even stranger by the fact that it cannot be brought up as a part of cross-examination, meaning it has “zero legal effect.” It’s also worth noting that both parties in a domestic violence case would normally be arrested on the date of the incident rather than months later.

While this move seemed questionable to begin with, it makes even less sense knowing that it will have no effect on the trial itself. It seems that this was only done in an attempt to discredit Jabbari to the public rather than defend Jonathan Majors. In the end, it seems like the defense is grasping at straws.

