Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Erased From the MCU

Major Spoilers for Loki Season 2 Episode 4 “Heart of the TVA”

Marvel has done something most fans wouldn’t expect, and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will never be the same.

After taking on the Multiverse Saga by introducing a variant of Kang the Conqueror, Loki Season 1 made some bold changes to the MCU. With the TVA running around destroying alternate timelines and forcing order upon the universe, it became clear that whoever controlled the TVA was very powerful. Unfortunately, Loki and Sylvie met He Who Remains, and the man behind it all was killed.

In Season 2, Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are trying to fix the TVA, but things aren’t going correctly. The TVA is failing to keep all the new timelines in check, and the dark secrets behind the TVA lead Miss Minutes and Renslayer to find shocking details about He Who Remains’ secret plan to take over if he dies. Victor Timely was his successor, and while the variant does extraordinary things, Loki Season 2 Episode 4, “Heart of the TVA,” ends with Timely and everyone shockingly gone.

The Time Loom collapses with Loki and Mobius, and the whole crew vanishes after a wave of energy supposedly kills them. The episode leaves it unclear what exactly happens. Still, after seeing Victor Timely ripped to shreds by the radiation, it’s obvious that the energy wave must’ve knocked out the safety windows and taken out the TVA.

This shocking twist leaves a huge question for fans. What happens with Loki? What do they do now? There are two more episodes left in the season, and Loki may have more adventures to tell, but will it be with the same characters? If anything, Loki Season 2 might use another universe to explore the aftermath of the TVA’s fall, which would be very interesting, but the series could go anywhere.

Loki Season 2 confirmed that the ending won’t be open-ended and will have a satisfying conclusion, but it might be hard for fans to see what Marvel plans. Loki has been involved with the TVA and Kang the Conqueror after being bested by Thanos, and while this has been fun for fans, seeing the character potentially die before they could make a difference.

Having Tom Hiddleston play a new version of Loki isn’t what fans want, and if that’s the direction that the MCU is going towards, it’ll be quite a shock to many fans, but how will Loki survive? How will Marvel Studios explain his fate? The last two episodes have a lot of stuff to explain, which isn’t great to see, but if done right, this moment in Loki might be one of the better moments in the MCU.

