“War Is Coming:” Marvel Boss Issues Ominous Warning

Amid a particularly tumultuous time for the Walt Disney Company and one of its biggest subsidiaries, Marvel Studios, MCU boss Kevin Feige is issuing an unusual statement about what fans can expect to see in the upcoming Multiverse Saga as the franchise undergoes some extensive changes.

With the heyday of Marvel Studios seeming increasingly like a distant memory, there’s no denying that things are looking bleak for the superhero studio in the aftermath of its critically acclaimed Infinity Saga, which concluded in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame.

Now that fan-favorites such as Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) are firmly in the past, new introductions such as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) have failed to garner the same level of hype as the heroes before them, signaling trouble ahead for the MCU’s Phases Five and Six.

However, on the heels of less-than-impressive Disney+ releases including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the Samuel L. Jackson-fronted Secret Invasion, on top of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s (2023) box office flop, one Disney+ original has remained relatively unscathed: Loki.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, it’s no surprise that Marvel’s Loki spinoff proved to a massive hit for the streaming platform, with the titular God of Mischief being, perhaps, the most beloved anti-hero in cinematic history. Its loaded cast, featuring Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius and Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan’s Ouroboros, certainly helps, adding to a stellar, well-written story that continues to redefine the boundaries of the known MCU.

Loki still holds the crown for Marvel’s most-watched show on Disney+, but just because it draws in some awe-worthy viewership figures, doesn’t mean it hasn’t seen its fair share of controversy. Particularly, in regards to its main antagonist, Kang the Conqueror/He Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors.

With his name near-constantly in the headlines, it’s not exactly a secret that the actor has been in hot water after his March arrest, during which he was charged for assault and harassment following an alleged domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend. His trial is currently taking place, with his next court appearance scheduled for November 29.

And that’s not all for Marvel. Amid a historic content purge that’s part of Disney’s cost-cutting initiative, multiple MCU shows have been wiped from Disney+ in recent months — something that could be mimicked for more of the studio’s poorly-related releases, of which there’s many. Walt Disney Company CEO also stated during a July interview that he also believes less Marvel content should be made, as it “dilutes” the overarching story.

All of this to say that Marvel has been riddled with uncertainty for quite some time now, and it’s only getting worse as the SAG-AFTRA strike rages on, forcing the studio to postpone buzzy projects like the Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again revival and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 (2024).

Now, it seems like there might be an in-universe explanation for why things are falling apart behind the scenes at the MCU, though it’s perhaps…a little less rooted in the company’s real-life happenings.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Loki Season 2.

The latest episode of Loki Season 2, titled “Heart of the TVA,” had some massive ramifications