Kevin Feige Must Abandon the ‘Avengers’ Franchise

Kevin Feige has held onto the Avengers franchise for too long, and it’s clear that while the Avengers made the Marvel Cinematic Universe possible, it’s time to let them go.

After Avengers: Endgame (2019), it was clear that the Avengers wouldn’t be the same. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man made the team work, and when they fought against each other, it weakened the Avengers to a breaking point. When Thanos arrived, Earth’s mightiest heroes weren’t there to truly stop the Mad Titan, and now, Marvel wants to continue their story when the Avengers haven’t really been in the MCU’s story for five years.

Marvel Studios wants to tell massive stories with the Avengers. Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) are meant to be the two flagship movies for the Multiverse Saga, and while it’s exciting to see Marvel use those two movies to tell big stories, who are the Avengers anymore? Who will be in the movie? What have they been up to?

These questions have been left unanswered for years ever since Endgame was released because suddenly, the Avengers no longer had a role in the MCU while dozens of heroes joined the story. Obviously, the original team won’t work, with most of them dead or retired, but that doesn’t mean the Avengers were finished. The bigger problem is that Marvel’s new team has a huge responsibility with no way to tell that story.

When the Avengers formed together, one person, Nick Fury, guided heroes together to defend Earth. Is Marvel going to use Fury to do that again? Probably not, because he is too busy helping Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) face other cosmic threats.

If Kevin Feige wanted the Avengers to feel like it belonged in the Multiverse Saga, then the super hero group should’ve had some influence in the MCU outside of big movies by now. Currently, no one knows much about what the team is up to or if it’s even active. This glaring issue makes it hard for a movie like Kang Dynasty to help fans understand why they still need to care for the Avengers. No Steve Rogers is leading the team or Iron Man.

It’ll be Doctor Strange with She-Hulk, Shang Chi, Captain Marvel, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, and other super heroes joining together, which could be epic, but it also could be disastrous because fans don’t have a lot of time spent with these characters and Avengers movies don’t give fans a lot of time to be emotionally invested before things start to go down. The Avengers movies will be the big moments for the MCU. Still, Marvel probably should rely on another franchise to carry that story going forward and let the Avengers rest or get a proper reset before another world threat calls in a new team of super heroes.

