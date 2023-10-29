Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Iron Man’ Was Censored By the US Military

Some things get censored, and shockingly, Robert Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man (2008) originally had one scene that the US Military had to change.

Without Iron Man, the MCU wouldn’t exist. Tony Stark’s work inspired and created the MCU to be action-packed while having fun moments. The movie led to Kevin Feige allowing heroes to get their spot in the MCU, such as Captain America, Thor, and Hulk, and eventually, The Avengers (2012) was created. While the franchise grew and the stories grew, fans knew that Tony Stark was the heart of it all, and if it weren’t for a small journey with the military to show off his new weapons, Stark’s life would’ve been more different.

However, things on the Iron Man set didn’t always go according to plan. Jon Favreau, the director of Iron Man, had some problems with the US Military trying to figure out if one line needed to be changed. According to the MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, Pentagon’s Hollywood Liaison Unit, Phil Strub didn’t like one line of dialogue that an actor would say to Stark.

Favreau was flustered and upset that Strub demanded that a soldier would say that they would “kill themself” for Stark when talking to him on his tour in the opening of the movie, and this led to a disagreement that was recorded in the novel:

“On the ‘Iron Man’ production, however, Strub remembered only one major conflict with Favreau. It was over a single line of dialogue. ‘It never got resolved until we were in the middle of filming,’ Strub said. ‘We’re on the flight lines of Edwards Air Force Base, and there’s 200 people, and [Favreau] and I are having an argument about this. He’s getting redder and redder in the face and I’m getting just as annoyed.’ The line was spoken by a serviceman who says that he would ‘kill himself’ for the opportunities that Tony Stark has.”

Favreau’s unexplained anger could stem from hours of disagreements elsewhere with other people because Marvel hadn’t done a big movie like Iron Man before. It was the first of many things from Marvel Studios, and so the director changed the line to something completely different, but the scene never made it into the final cut anyway.

This isn’t the first or last time things will get censored in Marvel projects. Disney+ has censored several scenes from their own series and has changed or altered other projects in the hopes of making things more family-friendly for unknown reasons. Marvel’s Iron Man thankfully told a story that made fans invested in the hero, which is what people want, and it’s something Marvel needs to do more of if they want fans to continue caring about the MCU’s future.

Do you think Marvel will work with the US Military again? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!